In honor of April Fool’s Day, a visit with some very intelligent octopuses.

David Schmalz here, thinking about how, back on April 1, 2015, a story dropped on the Weekly’s website with the headline: “In-N-Out move to Seaside canceled, Burger King to make it featured location for left-handed sandwich.”

Click. Click. Click.

It was an April Fool’s Day ruse, of course, but from what I recall of the social media comments at the time, plenty of people bought it—at least until they were called out by other commenters.

Or then there was the time, in 2004, the Weekly ran an entire fake cover story on April 1 about how Disney was buying Del Rey Oaks to redevelop it as an “adult fantasy gated community” that would be renamed Happiness. (Somehow, that doesn't seem so far-fetched anymore.) The story falsely reported that a Disney executive would hold a meeting at the Starbucks in the Stone Creek shopping center on April 1 to show models of the adult theme park—and according to colleagues who were around back then, a number of people showed up.

I also recall, in late 2013—not an April Fool’s story—when a crop circle appeared in a barley field in Chualar, raising speculation that it was put there by…aliens! Local news media reported on it with relish. (Some days later, it was revealed that it was all a marketing stunt by a tech company.)

All of these stories, in their own ways, raise questions about intelligent life, and whether humans can be counted as such.

The reason intelligent life is on my mind at the moment—aside from it being April 1—is because of an interview my colleague Agata Popęda did with Rene Carbajal, who’s worked at the Monterey Bay Aquarium for the past dozen years and takes care of its octopuses. It’s filled with fun facts and revelations—the octopuses recognize Carbajal, they play with him—that are delightful to read about.

I’ve read quite a bit in recent years about how scientists are increasingly discovering just how intelligent octopuses are, and while I knew that, Popęda’s interview helped me better understand some ways in which that intelligence manifests. It’s a lovely piece and one I hope you’ll check out—you won’t regret it.