Keely Richter here, contemplating how massive Monterey County is. If you drive in a straight shot from Bradley to Moss Landing, it’ll take you an hour-and-a-half to traverse the 95-plus-mile distance. The county contains a dozen cities and twice as many smaller communities in unincorporated Monterey County. To know this is one thing, to experience it is another.
I have made a personal mission this year of getting out more in Monterey County—going to places I haven’t been and seeing things I haven’t seen. The results have been educational, delicious and thrilling.
One weekend, a friend and I visited an open house at the Monterey County Historical Society’s Boronda Adobe Historical Center on a rather nerdy mission, digging through archives. Then on the way home, we stopped at Shawarma King—an unassuming and out-of-this-world Mediterranean eatery tucked inside a Chevron gas station in Castroville. On another weekend this spring, I embarked on a pretty thrilling kayak trip down the Carmel River when it was swollen and flowing fast—a completely different way of seeing the body of water that I can hear from my house in Carmel Valley. These were all novel experiences for me, and I loved each.
Everyone in Monterey County has been exposed to hidden gems, whether by seeking them out or stumbling upon them. Most people know why the obvious superlatives in our community got that way—the Monterey Bay Aquarium comes quite honestly by its gold-standard reputation, the hospitality at the Sardine Factory is as warm as we’ve experienced, and the innovative work of the local ag industry to feed America is apparent in the quality of our area’s produce.
The magic of the Best Of Monterey County® Readers’ Poll, and the reason it is often imitated but never duplicated, is that you are the decision-makers about the best of the best. From Bradley to Moss Landing and everywhere in between, you, our readers, are the experts on the hidden gems and unparalleled standouts.
Sunday, July 9 marks the end of the nomination period for Best Of. That means you have two more days to pull out your fondest memories of the past year and write them into the 270 categories in the poll. From Best Place to Walk The Dog to the Best Place to Get Smogged, we need your input.
This is phase one of our Best Of voting process. After nominations close July 9, the top nominees and last year’s winners will go into a final round of voting, which will determine the winners of this year’s poll. That voting period runs from Thursday, July 27 to Wednesday, Aug. 16. Then look for our annual, glossy-covered keepsake edition celebrating the winners on newsstands on Sept. 28.
Thanks for reading and thanks for voting!
