In need of new, modern facilities, Marina hopes a bond measure will pass.

Celia Jiménez here, thinking that right now is a challenging time for anyone to pay more in taxes. On the other hand, tax dollars might well be considered money wasted when cities continue to invest in outdated facilities.

The city of Marina is considering including a bond measure on the November ballot to fund new facilities. These include the senior center, a fire and police station, council chambers and city hall. The estimated cost is $52 million.

During last night's City Council meeting, Marina City Manager Layne Long labeled these buildings as “critical facilities.” The most crucial, which is linked to the city’s growth, is the new fire station, which will provide services to newer neighborhoods such as The Dunes and Sea Haven in South Marina. Since the city has grown, the fire and police departments need their own space. Both currently share the same building, with public entrances on opposite sides.

Marina City Hall, another facility up for investment, is currently a group of double-wide trailers. “It was never intended to be here 47 years after the city was incorporated,'' Long said. “I have yet to sit in that chamber and sit in a meeting because it’s not well equipped,” says Councilmember Cristina Medina Dirksen.

If approved, the bond would cost about $105 a year per $100,000 in property value. In other words, if your house is worth $1 million, you would pay a total of $1,050 a year toward these improvements. (Long also mentioned a $30 million bond possibility.)

Long said he is aware people are facing inflation and higher interest rates, but the needs are not going away. Marina’s community center requires major renovations to keep it up and running. “The problem is you put in $7 million, you still have a 47-year-old facility,” he said. Even with updates, it still would not be able to fulfill most of Marina’s needs, he added.

Medina Dirksen says having improved facilities could attract workers, especially women. The fire department building, for example, currently doesn’t have separate quarters for women.

In order to assess what Marina residents think about the bond measure, the city hired Fairbank, Maslin, Maullin, Metz & Associates—also known as FM3—to survey residents online and by phone. Long says the survey assesses the city’s quality of life. But Bradon Kelsey, a Marina resident for eight years who took the survey over the phone, believes many of the questions were biased and could skew the results. Some of the questions he says he answered were: “Do you care about police and firefighters' response times?” And “would you vote yes for this bond measure if it would make the response times faster?” Anyone, he says, would provide a positive answer.

Kelsey says he doesn’t understand why it is necessary to increase property taxes if the city has a surplus. (Last October, Marina approved its largest budget.)

FM3 is still collecting the data. Long expects they will have the results before the upcoming council meeting on Tuesday, July 19. On the same day, they could have the first reading for the bond measure, but so far its final wording hasn’t been written yet.

There’s a critical time frame to all this: The city has until Aug. 12 to submit the draft language to get it on the November ballot. City Council has few meetings left and the second reading has to be during a regular meeting.

If you want to know more about the potential bond measure, contact your local representative or tune in to the next meeting on Tuesday, July 19 at 6:30pm.

