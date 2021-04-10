In praise of “active procrastination.”
Good Morning.
This week I had the opportunity to talk to a talented poet and CSU Monterey Bay Professor Daniel B. Summerhill as a way to highlight National Poetry Month. What is captured in print in this week’s Face to Face is a nice neat summation, but it only scratches the surface of what we spoke about—specifically, the creative process and the role of procrastination.
Summerhill is hesitant to demonize procrastination like so much of the American workforce likes to do. He used the term “active procrastination,” getting at the idea that for many people in creative professions or creatively adjacent professions (raises hand), the spontaneous creation of thoughts, ideas and inspiration doesn’t happen looking at a blank page on your computer.
That stuff, that necessary important stuff, makes up 90 percent of the real, physical, hold-in-your-hand or speak-out-loud literary or visual work.
But of course it does. The worst part of being a writer is the 5 percent anticipation of knowing I’ll have to sit down and lay out everything I’ve observed and felt. After that feeling, is the 5 percent of work typing everything up and editing.
His words make sense to me, and contextualize a piece of advice I have always told our interns: Ninety percent of the job is not in front of the computer. The process is mostly gathering, observation, idea and inspiration. Then you write, paint, speak and present 100 percent an expression that is yours.
-Marielle Argueza, staff writer, marielle@mcweekly.com
