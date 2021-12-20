Keely Richter here. I’m a nerd, people fascinate me, democracy inspires me. All that said, as far as local government goes I’m kind of a long-time listener, first-time caller here. I am neither a stranger to public meetings nor an active participant. But when I saw ads in the Weekly in June requesting applications for an Advisory Redistricting Commission to help evaluate and draw the borders of the five Monterey County supervisorial districts, my nerd-dar went off and I filled out the 11-(!) page application.
The Commission was established in August and shortly thereafter I found myself appointed as the alternate commissioner for District 5 (I lived in Big Sur for nine years and have lived in Carmel Valley now for nearly eight). To be clear, I did this firmly wearing my Public Citizen Nerd hat, not in my capacity as an employee of the Weekly.
My colleague Chris Neely, who covers the Board of Supervisors, has reported a bunch of stories about the Monterey County Supervisorial redistricting process (See: Aug. 12, Aug. 30, Nov. 24, Dec. 2 and Dec. 13) and the meeting recordings and minutes are all available on the county’s website. So I will let you explore the data, details and procedural specifics on your own—I promise there are valuable insights about Monterey County and its residents therein. It is the insights I feel I’ve gained through the process that bring me to this missive.
The commission’s task was to use data from the 2020 Census (and public testimony we collected on our own) to determine communities of interest and establish five geographically contiguous districts of roughly equal size. If that sounds simple to you, I encourage you to take a moment to reflect on the size and diversity of Monterey County from city centers to ranches and everything in between. Now consider that this process happened in hybrid in-person/Zoom public meetings at a breakneck pace caused by pandemic-related Census reporting delays. If you zoom out and consider that process for the whole state, it puts into perspective the boondoggle of the California Citizens Redistricting Commission’s strange maps, which group the Salinas Valley with Silicon Valley.
Zooming back in on the Monterey County Advisory Redistricting Commission, my first insight is how struck I am by the depth of experience that each commissioner brings to the table. Each of these folks represents an entire community. Each of them spent umpteen hours devoted to rustling up and gathering testimony from their neighbors, poring over maps and demographics and census data charts, learning more about their community and then being active voices for them. I’m grateful to have been an alternate commissioner to work with these folks from all around this wildly diverse county, I found a few new friends along the way and I’m jazzed to do more work like this.
My second insight is a message to any of you who might also be nerdy and interested but who haven’t yet become involved in local government: I encourage you to speak up, engage your neighbors, read the public notices at the back of the Weekly each Thursday (or look them up online) and see what your city, county and area agencies are doing and what they need.
Spoiler alert: They need your feedback, they want you to be engaged, and there are real-life opportunities waiting for you just like the one I found with the Advisory Redistricting Commission. Maybe your interests are in issues around homelessness, public parks and land, economic development, youth and education…no matter what it is, if you think you have something to add, lean into that and get involved.
-Keely Richter, business development director, keely@mcweekly.com
P.S. The Monterey County Gives! campaign is currently underway through Dec. 31. Learn about the important work of 170 local nonprofits, and please donate to support their efforts.
