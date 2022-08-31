Instead of being stuck in traffic on Highway 1, Monterey-Salinas Transit wants you to SURF!

David Schmalz here, thinking about how tricky and time-consuming it can be to use public transportation locally as opposed to driving or biking. And I say that as a public transportation enthusiast who, during the four years I lived in San Francisco, drove maybe twice a week—and one of those times was just to move my car for street sweeping. Other than that, I was on a bike, on foot or in a rail car. It was glorious.

Monterey County has a long way to go to get to that place, but there are efforts in the works that I think are laudable.

Tonight, from 6-8pm at the at the Carpenters Union Hall at 910 2nd Ave. in Marina, Monterey-Salinas Transit will be hosting an open house to inform the public about its SURF! Busway And Bus Rapid Transit Project, which is a six-mile, bus-only roadway connecting Marina to Seaside and Sand City that would be a bypass to the traffic that clogs that section of Highway 1 southbound in the morning and northbound in the evening. Traveling swiftly on a bus, nice as it is, isn't the same as surfing, but I get the idea behind the branding, because it’s a whole lot better than being stuck behind a wheel in traffic. (That said, the exclamation point in SURF! unfortunately reminds me of former failed presidential candidate Jeb Bush’s campaign signs: Jeb! It didn’t end well.)

But I do have high hopes for this project, because it could have a notable impact on greenhouse gas emissions locally if we can get more people out of their cars and into buses to go to and from work. And to make that happen, it needs to be easy, affordable and at least nearly as fast.

This is a project I think that can achieve that, and I’m not alone. It was seeded by $15 million from Measure X, a Transportation Agency for Monterey County ballot measure from 2016, that MST was then able to leverage into $27.5 million from the state.

Carl Sedoryk, MST’s general manager, says he feels confident the remaining funding need to complete the project, about $15 million, will come from a federal grant.

“Typically projects are looking for 80 percent match, but with Measure X and state support, we’re flipping this on its head,” he says.

It’s a project Sedoryk is passionate about: he says he has been thinking about it since at least 2004. “Almost 25 percent of the population of the county will have the opportunity to be served by this,” he says, adding that taking cars off the road reduces microplastics coming off tires matriculating into the bay.

Plus traffic on that stretch, already significant, is expected to continue to grow. According to Caltrans, it is predicted to increase 40 percent from pre-pandemic levels by 2040. “It’s only going to get worse,” Sedoryk says.

Therein lies the idea behind SURF!: let’s form solutions to problems, not let them fester or worsen. And given the future we face with climate change, the urgency can’t be overstated.

That being said, MST is embroiled in two lawsuits regarding the project over its environmental review—the agency’s board, in spring of last year, approved a “mitigated negative declaration” that essentially means no major environmental review is necessary. Sedoryk is confident the lawsuits will work out in MST’s favor, in part because of 2020’s state Senate Bill 288, which amends the California Environmental Quality Act with that aim of streamlining the approval process for projects that promote sustainable transportation.

I, for one, am interested to see how this all plays out.

