Interim hosts a workshop on what to do if you have a loved one with mental health issues and run-ins with the law.

Pam Marino here, with some hopeful news for anyone worried about a loved one with mental health issues experiencing possible run-ins with the law, or who feels confused about what to do when things get hard and scary.

“Sometimes the mental illness and how it’s manifested—especially in the community—can be very scary and alarming,” says Dr. Rhyian Quiton, a clinical forensic psychologist and the new executive director of Interim, who recently took over from a retiring Barbara Mitchell.

Quiton has been in behavioral health for two decades and says things have changed since he entered the profession. Today more and more law enforcement officers receive behavioral health training, as well as training in de-escalation practices. They’re also working hand-in-hand with county mental health officials and nonprofits to find treatment and possible alternatives to incarceration.

It’s an improvement. But often families still don’t know what to expect, how they can help or what resources are available to them and their loved one in trouble when mental illness and law enforcement collide, Quiton says. They may still feel tremendous anxiety, frustration and hopelessness because they don’t know what to do.

To fill that knowledge gap, Interim teamed up with Monterey County Behavioral Health, the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office, the Monterey County Public Defender’s Office and the Monterey Police Department to present a free virtual workshop called “Mental Illness and Navigating the Criminal Justice System". The workshop takes place 5:30-7pm tomorrow, Thursday, March 9.

The “go to” experts from each of the agencies participating will speak and be available for questions, including Quiton, who formerly was a manager with Monterey County Behavioral Health before coming to Interim.

There are alternatives to locking people up in jail cells, Quiton says, and workshop leaders will discuss the different paths and resources available to those who find themselves caught up in the system.

“The core of this is to increase health and safety for everyone involved and connect them with the right resources and right people for their care,” says Quiton.

To reserve a spot in the workshop, go to navcrimjust.eventbrite.com. For more information call 649-4522, ext. 205.