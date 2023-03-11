Interrogating the sheriff, and it goes really well.

Dave Faries here, thinking about questions and the responses that they draw.

Each week in our print edition we run a feature called Face To Face. The story is designed as a brief introduction to a person, followed by a Q&A. Because much of it is a simple matter of transcription, as writers we tend to consider Face To Face one of the quicker stories to put together. You have the background information, the questions, the answers. It falls together easily on the page.

Yet the format puts an emphasis on the art of conversation. We want to learn something about the person featured and their role in the world. We want the story to be substantive, but we also want their thoughts on those quirky little questions we’ve always wanted to ask. You know the ones—just how many cats has the fire chief rescued from trees? Are there certain dishes even the finest chefs find difficult to prepare?

Sometimes the person on the answering end of the Q&A is reticent and full responses must be coaxed. Other times there are difficult issues involved, and one must tread carefully on the way into the subject.

Asking questions, holding conversations—it’s what we do as writers and reporters. When a Q&A is done well, with thought toward the informative and the fun, Face To Face can be one of the best reads in the paper.

This week’s Face To Face by Rey Mashayekhi is one such thoroughly engaging read. He spoke with Monterey County’s new sheriff, Tina Nieto, on the stresses of the job, the problems she found with the office, her goals, the progress made in law enforcement agencies accepting gay officers and women leaders and more. He also wanted to know which cop shows she watched.

You want to know the answer. You do.

Read the story in this week’s print edition. Because he was able to learn so much in sitting down with Nieto, there is also an extended version of the story online.