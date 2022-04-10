“Into the Deep” offers a stunning view of some of the rarely-seen deep-sea animals we share our planet with—and that’s only part of what is so special about the exhibit.

Christopher Neely here, coming off that feeling of nervousness before a cover story hits newsstands. That sense of apprehension is as strong today as it was when I started in this career almost a decade ago. I’ve long heard from mentors that the feeling will never fade as long as I care about the product I’m putting out to the public.

While reporting my most recent cover story, for this week’s print edition of the Weekly, I asked the many scientists I spoke with at the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute whether they recognized a similar anxious excitement ahead of the opening of the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s new “Into the Deep” exhibition. The exhibition is in some ways a debut for MBARI. Sure, for 35 years the scientists at the Moss Landing campus have pushed the needle in deep sea marine science, winning the admiration of peers and publishing perspective-altering research and discoveries in academic journals; but “Into the Deep” offers a rare opportunity for their work to reach into the hearts and minds of the wider public.

On the surface, “Into the Deep” offers a stunning view of some deep-sea animals we share our planet with, lifeforms that have evolved in some of the Earth’s harshest conditions. However, like the ocean, “Into the Deep” is about so much more than what’s happening on the surface. In an unprecedented achievement, the exhibition puts humans at eye level with these creatures. Some of this marine life lives more than a mile deep into the ocean, yet they are swimming and thriving inside their own display tanks at the Monterey Bay Aquarium.

Five years ago, even the MBARI scientists doing cutting-edge research didn’t think it was possible to create an exhibition that puts deep-sea marine life and humans in the same room. These extraordinarily delicate animals live in dark, frigid, low-oxygen worlds where pressure is akin to a pair of compact cars pressing down on every square inch of your body. In the late 1990s, MBARI researcher George Matsumoto was working to analyze one of his own deep-sea discoveries: a blood-red comb jelly found at depths between 1,200 and 3,300 feet. When his team would capture one and bring it to the surface, Matsumoto only had 10 minutes to get photos and examine it before the animal, jolted from the strict parameters of its environment, melted into red soup.

That animal, which Matsumoto would eventually help to name the bloody-belly comb jelly, is now on display at “Into the Deep.” To watch the jelly move in a tank is only one dimension of the wonder. The other is that this jelly is on display at all. The Aquarium has long been lauded for its peerless ability to recreate environments that allow the display of some of the ocean’s most elusive and challenging creatures. You may recall how in 2004, for example, the Aquarium kept a juvenile great white shark on display for 198 days thanks to years of research and development. The previous display record for the ocean’s largest predatory fish was 16 days. No one has matched the Aquarium’s achievement since.

Aquarium Executive Director Julie Packard says “Into the Deep” is the exhibition the Aquarium and MBARI have long dreamt about. It promises to stun but also aims to strike an empathetic chord with visitors, to help them understand that this ecosystem, which makes up between 90- to 95-percent of the planet’s habitable space but suffers from our out-of-sight out-of-mind tendencies, is under threat and needs more of our attention.

It’s said we know more about the surface of our moon and Mars than we do about our own first floor. “Into the Deep” offers a chance to pull our attention inward and get a fuller picture of the Earth we call home.

“Into the Deep” opened yesterday, April 9. Have you seen the exhibit yet? Do you plan to? As always, I would love to hear from you.

