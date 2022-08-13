Is there the political will to do anything about pumping in the deep aquifer?

Christopher Neely here, reflecting on how nice it would be to have a crystal ball for our many crises. That way, the government could work at its typical bureaucratic crawl without having to worry about being outpaced by a crisis devolving into catastrophe.
Crystal balls do not exist, and governments tend to only begin work in reaction to a tangible crisis, rather than in preparation for one. On a global scale, look no further than the climate crisis; on a local scale, consider the groundwater pumping happening throughout the Salinas Valley, an issue my colleague Dave Schmalz eloquently laid out in this week’s paper.
The story is a must-read for anyone with a stake in the Salinas Valley—given that it both is a multi-billion dollar economic engine for Monterey County and is said to feed the world, most, if not all of us, have a stake in the Salinas Valley. In broad brushstrokes, agriculture is pumping water from the underground aquifers faster than those aquifers are able to refill, causing seawater intrusion that essentially takes wells out of operation.
As seawater intrudes, agriculture has tended to dig deeper, tapping into what’s known as the deep aquifer, an ancient layer of water that sits below 900 feet of earth in unknown quantity. Because so little is known about it, it has been considered a precious resource, but, as Schmalz writes in the story, an early draft of a new report shows that pumping in the deep aquifer has more than doubled since 2015.
The Salinas Valley Basin Groundwater Sustainability Agency has been tasked with figuring out the groundwater crisis, but as Schmalz tells me, he has little faith. Not only is it a government agency working at government speed, but it is always working, in some ways, against agriculture, where political will and might are bountiful.
The critical point from Schmalz is that the government didn’t need a crystal ball to get ahead of this one.
“This is not new information,” Schmalz tells me. “The question is where is the political will to get anything done?”
