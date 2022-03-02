It always hurts to lose someone we love or admire, but it’s harder when that person is young and has a bright future ahead of them.

Celia Jiménez here, remembering the young people we have senselessly lost in the past few weeks. Karina Chavez Vargas and Jesus Arias Villa who were killed near Closter Park in Salinas on Feb. 5, and more recently Jorge “JD” Alvarado, the police officer who was killed on Feb. 25 while he was performing a routine task: a traffic stop. All three were young, with plans and bright futures ahead of them.

Yesterday, March 1, I went to Alvarado’s vigil outside Salinas city hall. It was a solemn event: the flag was half-mast, there was a small altar on the ground with flowers and a framed picture of a proud Alvarado wearing his police uniform.

Over 300 people showed up to remember him. Among them were his coworkers as well as firefighters, California Highway Patrol officers, Salinas residents and local politicians. There were emotions in the gathering: People prayed, cried, held hands and some even had a face of disbelief. Alvarado’s death struck Salinas PD and the community across the county and beyond. Not only because he was young, but because it was unexpected and also because he was the first police officer to die in the line of duty in Salinas in nearly 80 years.

Miguel Cabrera, public information officer at Salinas PD, says he feels the department didn’t lose a coworker but a family member. “The first day, I think, was the toughest,” Cabrera says, adding it has been an emotional roller coaster. “We all grieve in different timeframes and we're trying to cope with this tragedy.”

At Salinas PD headquarters there is an altar in Alvarado’s memory, and Cabrera says it keeps growing every day. “I think that alleviates some of the pain by the fact that they appreciate the job that officers do on a daily basis.”

Cabrera knew Alvarado personally. He ran Alvarado’s background check the first time he applied to be an officer with the Salinas PD. “He didn't initially get hired by us, but the guy was persistent,” Cabrera says. Before becoming a police officer in Salinas, Alvarado started his career in law enforcement at the Colma Police Department and got “his feet wet.” When he applied again, he was hired and placed in the patrolling division. “I think part of that reason is that his brother, his older brother, has been working for us for probably over 10 years.” Cabrera remembers Alvarado as an enthusiastic and goal-driven man. “He always came in with a smile.”

Among the people who showed up to remember the fallen officer was Daniel Ortega, former Salinas Police chief from 1999-2009. Ortega says he didn’t know Alvarado personally but nonetheless he was a family member.

“I know from personal experience that a tragic event like that touches every member of the Salinas Police Department in a horrible way,” Ortega says. Ortega worked for over 40 years in law enforcement and he lost several friends when he was working in San Jose. “It hits you to the core because when a police officer is killed in line of duty like that, you still have to do your job. It's almost like you don't have time to grieve,” he says.

Cabrera says the department is offering support to Alvarado’s fiance and family during this difficult time. The department will also offer group and individual counseling for Salinas officers to help them heal. The Peace Officers Research Association of California is raising funds to help Alvarado’s family and fiance.

Read full newsletter here.