It can be scary for a writer to tell a first person account, but the results can also carry power.

Once in a while we are shown the enormity of words, whether it’s a line from a song, a passage in script or an entire assembly. In a swift stroke they can envelop you. Sound and images come alive as if you were there.
Dave Faries here, reflecting on one of my highlights from recent editions of the Weekly that not only electrified my imagination, but also raised a perspective that caused me to ponder a matter far outside my scope of curiosity.
I must admit that my musical interest does not extend to classical. And yet Christopher Neely’s Monterey County NOW intro on Friday, July 22, that opened with a performance at the Carmel Bach Festival, captivated me. In it, he writes that guest conductor Dinis Sousa “suddenly became possessed: his movements evolved from delicate and graceful to emphatic and electric. The musicians matched this spirit with a new, thunderous urgency…I was so moved that my soul was aching—begging me—to stand up from my seat and shower Sousa and the musicians in sincere praise.”
However, as Neely points out, he and the others in attendance showed the proper restraint imposed on classical music audiences. This caused him to question such decorum, to challenge social expectations—which, to many immersed in the culture of classical music, read as a gauntlet thrown against a cherished tradition.
Neely is a news writer by trade, and news writers are rarely keen to file first person accounts. They leave the gestures and opinions to others. “It’s a little scary,” he explains. “You’re putting yourself out there—although it’s also empowering.”
He received both praise and enmity, the latter from traditionalists. Neely returned for a Bach Festival performance the next day and heard remarks like “were we too silent for you?”—despite the fact that his column raised a valid question. As he says, “if you’re putting it out there, you have to hear the comments.”
Neely caused me and others to rear up, to respond and to ponder. He found an issue so rooted in a culture it is taken as a matter of course, gave it personality and perspective and shook it. Even if—like me—you have no interest in classical music, it’s worth a read.
