Sara Rubin here, just a few days before California is on schedule to reopen—and an hour before the return of minor league baseball to Monterey. Tonight at 6pm, the Monterey Amberjacks return to Sollecito Park, in their first home game of the first normal baseball season in two years. So far this season, the entirely new team is 1-1 as they prepare to take on the Martinez Sturgeons.
As I return to the Real World in this pandemic era, something as basic as going to a baseball game—sitting among fans, live and in-person—feels like a reason to celebrate. And Pecos League Commissioner Andrew Dunn says that’s been the vibe as the season has begun, with great crowds and lots of enthusiasm.
“People just want to come out and see a game,” Dunn says. “They don’t care about the score, they just want to go see a game, hear some music, drink some beer.” (The Amberjacks themselves and their committed fans might care about the score, but I’m right there with Dunn—for me, sports have never been about stats or winners and losers, but a celebratory vibe around competition, a cultural gathering place, feats of athleticism—lots of stuff that has little to do with who actually wins or loses.)
Besides, the real winner here is Monterey, which first became home to a Pecos League team in 2017, and after just three seasons was forced to come to a screeching pandemic halt. Players in the 25-and-under league post up with local host families, and put a Monterey park to professional-level use.
Tonight’s game is at 6pm at Sollecito Park (851 Pearl St., Monterey). The next home game, vs. the Bakersfield Train Robbers, happens Sunday, June 13 at 1pm. Tickets are $10. And America’s national pastime endures.
