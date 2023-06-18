Sara Rubin here, thinking about the many city services I use every day, sometimes without thinking about them—storm drains and asphalt maintenance are not always so obvious to me. Then, of course, there are things that are more explicitly transactional—checking into a city gym or signing out a book at the library, where I pause to appreciate (and depending on what I’m getting, pay for) a service.

City expenditures are split among essential needs and quality-of-life benefits in a budgeting process. And with the fiscal year beginning July 1, government entities, including Monterey County’s 12 cities, are in various stages of tweaking and finalizing their annual budgets. Different cities have found different ways of prioritizing the “want-to-fund” projects alongside “need-to-fund” projects. In Marina, councilmembers ranked 126 possible projects; in Salinas, members of the public were invited to allocate “Salinas bucks.”

Of course, the wishlist is longer than there is revenue, and so city leaders make tough decisions about what they will or won’t be able to pay for. Each city’s deliberations in and of themselves could be a story. What the Weekly editorial team has done for this week’s cover story is produce a comparative table of all 12 Monterey County cities’ budgets, comparing some big-ticket items side-by-side and showing how overall revenues and expenditures compare per population.

Of course, some city leaders have been eager to point out that comparisons per population give an incomplete picture of budgetary decisions. Cities like Monterey and Sand City swell in numbers (thanks to tourism and shopping, respectively) and city services must support all of those visitors as well as residents. Of course, those visitors also generate revenue—hotel tax and sales tax, specifically. One way Monterey has dealt with its tourist-centric economy is to allocate hospitality-generated funds every year for a resident-led effort, the Neighborhood and Community Improvement Program; last year, the top item from the NCIP was an accessible walkway on Del Monte Beach, the first part of which was installed last week.

Critical to each city’s budgeting process is a decision-making framework about what does and doesn’t make the cut for a piece of the pie. The public is invited to weigh in at various steps along the way.

At this stage of the process, with just two weeks to go before the fiscal year 2022-23 ends, some cities have already approved their budget, while others are in final updates. The exception is the city of Marina, which has not yet released a draft budget—shocking to me, with so little time remaining. We pressed Marina finance officials to at least provide draft figures on projected expenditures, and they declined, citing ongoing negotiations. If they’re not ready to release even rough numbers to the public, it’s hard to imagine how they’ll be able to fine-tune a proposal in the next few weeks—and also hard to imagine how many millions of dollars are still being negotiated behind the scenes.

What we did learn about each of the 12 cities in our county is included in data form in the table below, and in a short writeup about each. Overall, city leadership is taking a conservative approach to budgeting given inflation and nagging fears about a possible recession, but on the heels of an infusion of cash from the federal American Rescue Plan and an uptick in economic activity post-pandemic, the outlook is cautiously optimistic.