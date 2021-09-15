Celia Jiménez here, celebrating the beginning of National Hispanic Heritage Month. When I first learned about this holiday, I thought it was a little weird that the celebration started in the middle of the month.
But once I learned why it made sense: Several Latin American countries gained their independence in September. Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador and Costa Rica celebrate it on Sept. 15, Mexico on Sept. 16 (though the celebration starts the night before), Chile on Sept. 18 and Belize on Sept. 21.
Many Latin American countries also celebrate Oct. 11. For most it isn’t Columbus Day anymore, but a day to celebrate ideas like diversity, decolonization, race mixing (known as mestizaje) and indigenous resistance.
Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates not only our food or our origins, but also the achievements of Latinos in our community. The Chicano Movement, which started in the 60’s, brought significant changes to our region (and other states)—such as the double immersion programs, Chicano Studies classes and better working conditions for farmworkers.
Monterey County has a historical landmark from the Chicano Movement: The old Monterey County Jail, where César Chavez spent 20 days in jail after refusing to call off the lettuce boycott. The jail is in decay, but there are locals who are fighting to restore it.
There’s more history of Latino achievement here too. In the late 80's the city of Salinas held its first district elections and the city elected its first Chicano or Mexican-American council member: Simon Salinas. Today four out seven are Mexican-American and that might be the reason why the dynamics were different while approving the city’s budget back in June.
There are also many more people around us who, on a regular basis, help motivate the Latino/Hispanic community. These include Elizabeth Birruete, a Latino outreach coordinator at the nonprofit Visiting Nurses Association & Hospice, who breaks the taboo about hospice care among Spanish Speakers; Neftali Lazaro, a DACA recipient who worked her way up to becoming a respiratory therapist at Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula; José Anzaldo, the son of farmworkers who is now a freshman at UC Berkeley; and David Morales, a Soledad native who became the youngest Latino lawmaker in the country.
As Salinas told me in a recent interview for a story called “Worth Imitating” (that you can enjoy in tomorrow's print edition of the Weekly), younger generations need these role models (and others) to feel they have what it takes to succeed. I couldn't agree more. Ignacio Ornelas, a historian and Salinas native, says there is a whole generation (thanks to anti-immigration voices like Donald Trump) who need to feel proud of who they are.
We Latinos are part of the multicultural landscape that makes the United States a unique nation, and celebrating our culture doesn’t make us less American. To that end there are many ways to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month locally—Monterey Peninsula College created a Latinx Library Resource Guide, where users can learn about writers and scholars who have Latin American ancestry. CSU Monterey Bay will be hosting a number of events, including a reading of the book Vitamina T for Tacos on Sept. 17.
We all have different traditions. How do you plan to celebrate this month?
