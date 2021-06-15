Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, feeling more tired than I expected on California’s big reopening day. Today, June 15, the state did away with the tiered Blueprint for a Safer Economy system that has defined the experiences and activities that have been available to us since August of 2020. Gone are the days of thinking about risk level in terms of purple, red, orange or yellow. Gone are capacity restrictions and distancing requirements and (for the vaccinated among us) masking rules too (well, in most places except public transit, schools, healthcare settings or by requirement of a business or venue operator).
Starting today, “everyday life will feel a lot like before Covid-19,” a California Department of Public Health fact sheet cheerfully promises.
It does, and it doesn’t.
I’m thrilled that we made it here. I’m happy to be able to visit my friends without worrying about putting them, or myself, at risk. I’m overjoyed to see people filling public spaces with much more comfort than before. I’m loving the conversations I get to have with my coworkers now that we’re more often in the office together.
I’m also very, very tired. In the past two weeks alone I’ve met more new people in person than I did over the previous two months—at least. I’ve hosted guests and I’ve been a guest. I’ve gone out to eat. I’ve visited museums. I’ve stayed up late talking with friends and woken up early to squeeze in a run.
I think there’s this part of me that wants to rush back out into the world and make up for all the time (was it lost?) of the past 15 months of pandemic life. I want to feel joyful and free and even, yes, busy. But I’m bumping up against my capacity for all that. It turns out that over the past 15 months I’ve grown used to moving a little more slowly.
So on this reopening day, we want to invite you to share: How are you feeling? Excited, relieved, anxious, something else? Do you have plans or ambitions for how you’ll spend your time now? Things you’ve been waiting for the right moment to do? Does this milestone seem like a big change, or primarily a bureaucratic shift?
As for me, I plan to try to find the right balance of activity and rest, new and familiar. Any helpful tips appreciated.
