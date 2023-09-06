Sara Rubin here, thinking about the arc of Monterey County’s agricultural industry, and the people who have seen that arc change. These days, the Salinas Valley is known as “the Salad Bowl of the World,” for its production of lettuce and other leafy green vegetables.
But it wasn’t always that way. Dairy was once a significant part of the local agricultural economy. While there are competing origin stories, Monterey Jack cheese seems unequivocally to have gotten its name and reputation in Monterey County in the late 1800s. By 2022 however, according to data compiled in an annual crop report from the Monterey County Ag Commissioner’s office, cattle and calves (including dairy) generated $24.3 million, accounting for just 0.5 percent of total agricultural sales.
Times were different a century ago in 1926 when Peter Calcagno and his uncle, Nick Delfino, immigrated from Italy to the U.S. and bought a farm in Moss Landing. They grew vegetables and raised dairy cows. Peter and his wife Clara (also an Italian immigrant) started their family. They had three children: John, Bella and Louis, who was born on June 30, 1936 in the family’s Moss Landing home.
Lou, as he was widely known, died last Thursday at age 87 at Moon Glow Dairy in Moss Landing, on the same family property where he was born.
Lou Calcagno was a giant in Monterey County politics for decades, serving as a planning commissioner and then a four-term county supervisor before retiring in 2015. He had an independent streak and wasn’t afraid to take a controversial position on any topic.
But besides a career in local politics, Calcagno was first and foremost a dairyman. And in his lifetime, he watched an industry in transition.
“He saw [Monterey County] change from a more agrarian, small-farm economy to industrial-scale farming and a tourist industry,” says Tony Lombardo, an attorney who represented Moon Glow Dairy. “Businesses, like people, have a life…There comes a time when it doesn't make sense to do it anymore.”
As Calcagno aged, he and Lombardo worked out a plan to close the dairy and sell the remaining cows, roughly 500 of them. There were multiple factors at play—the industrialization and consolidation of the dairy industry meant it was costly even to get a milk truck to come to Moss Landing just to transport milk to the Central Valley for processing. (One small family dairy, Schoch, remains in the Salinas area, making yogurt and cheese—they’ve found that value-added products are the way to go.)
There was also a regulatory climate that Calcagno didn’t see a way to comply with. By the time inspectors from the Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board visited Moon Glow Dairy last November, Calcagno and Lombardo had already told inspectors that they planned to shut down. “It’s expensive and difficult to comply,” Lombardo says. “The regulatory issues became greater and greater, so about a year ago, we started working on a closure plan.”
Despite plans to sell off the cows, the Water Board’s inspectors still compiled a report on April 6 of this year detailing a history of alleged violations. There was, in 2003, a requirement to prepare a nutrient and irrigation water management plan. Nineteen years later, during the Nov. 8, 2022 inspection, according to the water board’s report, Moon Glow staff stated they didn’t have such a plan. The same timeline and alleged failure applied to a solid waste and sludge management plan. And inspectors found wastewater ponds to be inundated with water upon their visit in 2022. (Inspectors also reminded Calcagno of a 2017 violation for unauthorized discharge into the Moro Cojo Slough.)
Moon Glow Dairy has remained a vestige of the past. Perched on beautiful land along the Elkhorn Slough, easily visible to passing kayakers or stand-up paddleboarders in the popular recreational area, it can seem strangely out of step to see an industrial-scale dairy along the water’s edge. A stricter regulatory climate along with economic forces has changed that.
Calcagno’s daughter, Debbie Soares, teared up when she started telling me about her father bidding farewell to the cows, which he sold to Central Valley dairies. "When those cows went down the road in those trucks, it just broke his heart," she says. "He just gave up. My mother believes he died of a broken heart."
In the time I was covering the Board of Supervisors and Calcagno still represented District 2, I interviewed him countless times. In one interview, he reminisced about his early days managing the dairy with his wife of 67 years, Carol. They had to change their approach in order to get the business of dairying done. "Every time one would die or we'd have to sell one, it would be like going to a funeral for a week,” he told me. “It would be like you losing a pet dog or cat. We had to break the tie and make it strictly commercial."
Calcagno was like that—a man with a tough exterior, but with an affection for his cows, even while running a transactional business. He loved Monterey County, its agricultural heritage and its agricultural evolution, and the place he called home.
