It’s time to vote. Look for a ballot in your mailbox, arriving any day.

Sara Rubin here, celebrating what might feel like a simple milestone: a mailbox dropoff. But this is not any mass mailing. Today, vote-by-mail ballots for all registered Monterey County voters got processed at the post office in San Jose. Universal vote-by-mail is a new concept in California, one of the sensible Covid-19 adaptations that is here to stay. It should make voting easier for all of us: You don’t have to think about it, just check the mail. If you’re busy on Election Day (Tuesday, Nov. 8), no problem—just mail your ballot, no postage required, or drop it off at a number of secure dropbox locations.

Making it easier to vote is an important dimension of improving the functioning of a democratic system. Participation in that system is equally important—our elected officials represent us if we step up to select them (or oust them)—and public trust in that system is perhaps most important of all. If we do not believe the outcome of our votes reflects what is real, then the entire system crumbles.

The good news for Monterey County voters is that the system is secure and transparent. And the system is designed to make it as easy as possible to vote.

If you are registered to vote, you will receive a vote-by-mail ballot whether or not you requested one. You are not obligated to use it, however—you can instead choose to vote in-person. (It’s advisable but not required to bring the vote-by-mail ballot with you, to avoid any confusion.) If you start filling out your vote-by-mail ballot but change your mind or need a new one, you can bring it to a polling place on Nov. 8, bring it to the county Elections Office in Salinas, or call (831) 796-1499.

If you want to vote in-person, check for your Election Day polling place. Or vote early at two locations, which are open to all voters, regardless of your address. The Monterey County Elections Office (1441 Schilling Place, Salinas) is open for early voting from 8am-5pm Monday-Friday starting on Oct. 10. Embassy Suites in Seaside (1441 Canyon Del Rey Blvd.) is open for early voting starting on Nov. 1. (For more details and hours, including special weekend hours, click here and scroll to the bottom.)

Your ballot might arrive in the mail as early as tomorrow, but most likely sometime next week. If you want to vote by mail, you can drop it in the mail any time until Nov. 8—it must be postmarked by Election Day. For a list of ballot dropbox locations, click here. Dropboxes open on Monday, Oct. 10. To track your ballot, use the California Secretary of State’s online tracking system. (Monterey County Registrar of Voters Gina Martinez also encourages registered voters to check their mailing address and confirm it’s correct.)

If you’re not yet registered to vote, it’s not too late. The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 election is Oct. 24, although you can still register to cast a provisional ballot after that date.

All these mechanics of how and when we vote are important in affirming the integrity of the system, and making sure every vote counts. But of course who and what we vote for is what makes a difference and informs policy direction for the years ahead. If you’re looking for ideas on who to vote for, check out the print edition of the Weekly next Thursday (Oct. 13) for our endorsements of local candidates and ballot initiatives, and read our election coverage at mcweekly.com/election2022. Or consider reaching out to a candidate directly—one of the extraordinary things about local government, as opposed to presidential elections, is that candidates might knock on your door themselves, or respond personally to your questions. The system is ours to engage in if we choose to.

Happy voting.

