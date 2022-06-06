It’s time to vote.

Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, texting my friends and family members to remind them that tomorrow, June 7, is Election Day. According to the nonprofit organization Vote Forward, handwritten letters are among the most effective ways to get out the vote—but time is of the essence, so text messages are what I’m going with.

Any political behavior nerd will tell you that primary elections (and midterms) don’t get the same turnout as general elections. In the March 2020 presidential primary, 46.92 percent of Monterey County’s registered voters cast a ballot. (By the November general election, that percentage shot up to 80.21 percent.)

But even by that standard, turnout for Tuesday’s primary isn’t looking great. According to Political Data Inc., just 14 percent of all ballots mailed to registered voters in California in early May have been returned as of today, Monday June 6.

Things are only slightly better in Monterey County where, according to the Monterey County Office of Elections, about 16 percent of ballots have been returned. The Los Angeles Times reports that, if this trend continues, California could break its record for lowest turnout ever (set during the 2014 primary when just 25.17 percent of registered voters voted).

The low turnout is perplexing to some, who note correctly that Californians have more ways to vote now than ever before. Prompted by the pandemic, the state started sending mail-in ballots to every voter (not just those registered as absentee). The ballots can be returned any time up until Election Day in the mail, at a ballot dropbox or at a polling place. Voters can also cast a traditional ballot, as always, at a polling place on Election Day. If you go this route, do remember to bring your mail-in ballot with you.

Others explain it by observing that casting an informed ballot isn’t easy—it requires research and work. This is hard to deny. I thought I was ready to vote until I opened my ballot and was met with a long list of unknown names…no wonder there’s an incumbency advantage. There are places to turn for guidance, though, including (at least for the local contests) the Weekly’s endorsements.

But whether you agree with the editorial board’s assessments or not, please vote. Every election, big or small, is a chance to help shape the kind of community you want to live in. If you plan to go to a polling place in person tomorrow, please note that there have been some changes and refer to this guide to help find your polling place. Polling places will be open from 7am to 8pm. An interactive map of ballot dropboxes, meanwhile, is here—drop off ballots by 8pm tomorrow also. Or you can return your vote-by-mail ballot in the mail, as long as it is postmarked by tomorrow, June 7.

