It was expected, but the official overturning of Roe v. Wade still feels like a punch to the gut.

Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, oscillating between feelings of sadness and anger. We have known for nearly two months that the Supreme Court would overturn Roe v. Wade, but the push notification this morning still hit like a punch to the gut, bringing me to unexpected tears.

In a 6-3 decision along ideological lines, the Court overturned the 50-year-old constitutional right to an abortion. “The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion,” the Court wrote in a syllabus included with its decision. Roe, therefore, was “egregiously wrong and on a collision course with the Constitution from the day it was decided.”

I’m angry and sad that six people can make a decision that so drastically impacts my rights with regard to my own body. I’m angry and sad because it’s not just these six people at all, but so many more, across the country, who have been fighting for decades to restrict women’s rights and power. I feel betrayed and disrespected.

I’m angry and sad because this decision most likely won’t have a dramatic impact on me. Here in California abortions will remain legal, and lawmakers are actively working to further protect this right. But it will change the lives of so many women in about 26 states that are poised to greatly restrict or outright ban this form of women’s reproductive care.

Some of those women will now be forced to travel long distances to get the care they need; others may resort to dangerous pre-Roe tactics. Still others will find themselves carrying unwanted pregnancies to term in a country where the healthcare system regularly fails women (women in the U.S. are more likely than those in similarly high-income countries to die of preventable causes, including complications from pregnancy). And don’t get me started on the ways we decline to support mothers, from lack of parental leave to scarce and unaffordable childcare.

When the draft decision in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization was leaked in May, Del Rey Oaks-based writer Patrice Vecchione shared her abortion story in an opinion piece in the Weekly. The decision to have an abortion was instrumental in letting her create the kind of life she wanted.

You make our work happen. The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism takes a lot of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the Weekly is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

“Like most women who choose abortion, I was in no position to raise a child,” she wrote. “Having had a difficult early life, I was trying to find my way in the world. I’d started writing poetry in high school, had just secured my first job as a poet in the schools, and thought I might be on my way to becoming a writer. My vision for an independent, artistic life didn’t include being a single mother at 20.”

Editor Sara Rubin shared her abortion story too, in an intro to this very email newsletter. She made a point I’m still thinking about:

“I’ve always thought that stripping women of the right to choose also undermines the power of women who choose to carry any and every pregnancy—planned or not—to term,” she wrote. “For women who are guided by personal conviction, religious belief, or other factors, shouldn’t their choice matter too? When we take away their choice, we take away the power and autonomy they deserve.”

All of this sounds like freedom to me, and I’m angry and sad because today’s decision is, among many other things, yet another indication that some people’s freedoms are deemed more important than others.

Read full newsletter here.