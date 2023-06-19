Kyarra Harris here, enjoying a sunny Juneteenth afternoon with my family as we prepare for a special meal this evening. This year we’ll be having fried catfish, macaroni and cheese, collard greens, cornbread and other traditional southern dishes. For us, Juneteenth is a celebration of our family and heritage, an ode to Black culture if you will.
“It’s the oldest known commemoration of slavery in the U.S.,” my grandmother says. “Every year different cities and celebrations have a theme too.”
If you aren’t familiar, Juneteenth is the celebration of the end of slavery, when Union troops finally made their way to Texas on June 19, 1865 to announce the Emancipation Proclamation, which had been enacted two years before. You can imagine during a time without cellphones, or even the Postal Service we know today, that it took time for news to travel—and there were likely opponents of emancipation. (The 14th Amendment, granting citizenship and equal protection to all, including formerly enslaved Americans, would be ratified later, in July 1868.)
Americans of all races are learning about Juneteenth today, now that it is a federal holiday. (Juneteenth was declared a federal holiday by President Joe Biden on June 17, 2021—becoming the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day became a federal holiday in 1986.) But Black Americans have been celebrating for a long time, especially in Texas. Family friends shared with me that their childhoods were filled with jubilant summer events and activities during Juneteenth, including extravagant meals, parades, storytelling, games and spending time with family.
Several celebrations took place across Monterey County over the weekend—both relatively new events and continued ones—and many community leaders were honored for their accomplishments and contributions to their neighborhoods.
Juneteenth has its own flag too—a red, white and blue banner with a large star in the center. The colors represent that Black Americans were and are Americans, the star represents Texas, the burst means a new beginning for Black Americans, and the curve symbolizes a new horizon.
Happy Juneteenth.
