Dave Faries here, wishing all a Merry Christmas, a happy end to Hannukah and a fulfilling holiday season.

Just how difficult is it to craft a 101-word masterpiece? Probably a lot harder than it is to string out 101 words into a story that makes sense and elicits a reaction from readers—which is what we task authors with each year in our 101-Word Short Story Contest.

Assuming you are on holiday, take a moment to read through some of the best entries here. Or at least consider the challenge on hand. How much can you say when 101 words ends now?

That was 101 words. To further illustrate just how judicious one must be with the red editing pen on such a tight word count, let’s see how great pieces of the literary canon might have benefitted had the Weekly’s concept been in place at the time. Take Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, for example. Already tight, at 101 words it might have looked like this:

Eighty-seven years ago our fathers brought forth a new nation—this one. Now we are engaged in a great civil war, although those who wish to destroy the nation will call it a matter of states rights. Whatever. It is for us the living to be dedicated to the unfinished work which they who died here have thus far so nobly advanced. It is for us to be dedicated to the great task remaining, that this nation shall not perish from the face of the earth in order that future generations may repeat the inequality and hate that led us here.

Powerful stuff, with an eye toward the future as in the original—which at a little over two minutes in delivery must have been excruciating by comparison. A more daunting task would be for Tacitus to chop Calgacus’ address before battle with the Romans to a purposeful 101 words. Can it be done? Sure:

We got nothing. Sitting in the middle of nowhere, we thought we’d be safe. But our goods and fortunes the Romans collect for their tribute, our harvests for their granaries. Who do they think they are, Mitch McConnell? Robbers of the world! Alone among men they covet with equal eagerness poverty and riches. Do you suppose that the Romans will be as brave in war as they are licentious in peace? I mean, they talk big and wear flag lapel pins. But to our strife and discord they owe their fame. You know, they make a desert and call it peace.

As a call to action, it’s still pretty good. Concise, to the point. The principle could be applied broadly, to memoir, prose and poetry. T.S. Eliot could have used the 101-word contest as a guideline when penning “The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock,” to wit:

Time. There will be time. Plenty of time for us to go and make our visit. Maybe you’ll regret turning back upon the stair. Perhaps you’ll wonder why the fog and smoke is yellow and rubs its muzzle on the window panes—probably something to do with a literary device, the name of which we’ll have forgotten long after undergraduate studies wrap. The point is that time will wear on your hair and sense of fashion, as well as sense of being. If only you hadn’t spent so much of it listening to the women who come and go, talking of Michaelangelo.

So now that it’s possible to shave tedious rites of passage like Moby Dick to its core (no, we’re not attempting that here), it becomes possible to appreciate the effort put into this year’s 101-Word Short Stories. There were just over 280 entries and our esteemed panel of judges spent days winnowing these down to 30 or 35 we could agree on. From there, we met for a final round of reading and debate to determine the top three and honorable mentions, fueled by rounds of coffee or—perhaps—other fortifiers.

We look forward to the 101-word contest each year. We know it’s a challenge, and each time participants prove they are up to it, for the most part. And even when we scrunch our faces and consign an entry into the “not this time” pile, we do so with the recognition of the hard work that went into it.

So thank you for those who submitted stories. And for those keen to read the results, please enjoy—the stories and the holidays.