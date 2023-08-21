Here’s a riddle: What do Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, jamon Iberico from The Meatery and a 1937 Mercedes have in common?
Dave Faries here, prepared to roll out an answer—although it is likely pretty obvious. For most of the year I’m happy to hole up at home. There was a time when my job required me to be out at restaurants and bars six nights a week. Yes, I know. It hardly seems like a burden. In fact, former IndyCar driver Scott Goodyear once asked me, “How do you get a great job like that?” Still, after all that nightlife, home tends to sound better than going out.
But it’s different during Car Week. I love classic cars, to start with, so I try to attend as many events as I can fit in. I’m also a restaurant critic and wine-beer-spirits writer by trade, so certain stops during Car Week have extra appeal.
It began with an invitation-only event on Aug. 10 at the Club at Pasadera, where a barn-find 1963 Ferrari Lusso won Best of Show from the 30 or so vehicles gathered for the Concours Alumni Celebration. But all attendees were treated to chef Colin Moody’s chicken wings, prepared as he does his fried chicken, which may be the best in the county.
Yet Motorlux at the Monterey Jet Center capped the first day when events stack up. There were eight between Aug. 11’s Car Week Kick Off on Alvarado Street and Aug. 15, and eight on Aug. 16, the evening of Motorlux. The highlight of this cocktail party with cars were tables of charcuterie with piles of help-yourself cured meats and pates from The Meatery—a rare opportunity of indulgence during a week when Ferraris are commonplace.
The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering rivals Motorlux as a culinary and car destination. They may have taken the crown this year, with menu items like doner kebab, wood-fired jerk steak and chili-roasted sweet potatoes and other global dishes to go along with oysters and caviar—and the presentation of Gordon Murray Automotive’s coveted F.50. A 1956 Ferrari Superamerica Superfast took Best of Show Honors.
On Saturday, Aug. 19 at Mecum Auctions, a 1948 Packard crossed the block with its owner along for the ride. Six-time NBA MVP, six-time NBA champion Kareem Abdul-Jabbar put his car up for bid. Much to the delight of the crowd, 14-time All Star and five-time World Series champion Reggie Jackson was on hand, intent on buying the classic.
But this is August. Mr. October was outbid.
By now the riddle is clear. Car Week is the common denominator. A 1937 Mercedes-Benz 540 K Special Roadster earned Best of Show at the 2023 edition of Concours d’Elegance—the third title for its owner, Jim Patterson of Louisville, Kentucky.
For the second time this year, however, the real winner was the Monterey Convention and Visitors Bureau. You may remember that the one break in the gray haze between June Gloom and No Sky July coincided with live global television coverage of the U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach, with postcard images of Monterey County broadcast around the world.
Car Week this year—especially the Concours d’Elegance—took place under generally warm, clear conditions, causing a woman from Minnesota visiting the area for the first time to remark on the Peninsula’s beauty. She made the assumption that Sunday was typical for the year. By comparison, she added, there are just two seasons in her home state: “Winter and construction.”
I hope you enjoyed Car Week or enjoyed staying in to avoid it all. You can read more about Car Week results here.
