Labor Day invites us to reflect on what work means, and how far we’ve come.

Sara Rubin here, writing on this day we celebrate work—by taking a collective day off from work.

This is the 140th Labor Day holiday since the first time it was celebrated, on Sept. 5, 1882 in New York City, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. (It was 12 years later, in 1894, that President Grover Cleveland signed a law proclaiming the first Monday of September an official national holiday.)

In those days, celebrations of laborers were closely aligned with the workers’ rights movement that forever altered the way we work in the United States. The concepts of minimum wage, workplace safety requirements, overtime—none of these things are a given. In this pandemic era, which thrust the idea of “essential” versus “non-essential” workers into the public eye—and the expectations of so-called essential workers to keep working, often at a serious health risk to themselves and their families—it can be easy to forget how far we have come. There is, indeed, still a ways to go.

Some of our coverage of work here at the Weekly revolves around that tradition, often framed in terms of conflict between workers and management. If a union strikes (or threatens to), their demands become part of the public dialogue, as is currently happening in Monterey, where the city’s biggest union’s contract has expired but negotiations are at an impasse. (Or in some cases, at least this unusual situation in King City, a union became a plaintiff in a CEQA lawsuit over a planned grocery store location.) Sometimes it’s a lawsuit, like a recent class-action case filed against Joby Aviation alleging labor violations, or a similar case against the Monterey Bay Aquarium a few years back.

I think that narrative harkens back to the old days, when unions had to fight hard to earn their seat at the table. In those days, workers were widely treated as disposable. It was indeed an us versus them, and in many industries, it was a matter of survival. (This was true for my own great-grandmother, Dora Lubart, who was one of the lucky survivors of the infamous Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire in New York in 1911, prompting the creation of a Committee on Public Safety and labor reforms.)

But as with every subject, labor is much more complex and diverse than simply workers vs. The Boss. For many people, work is more than that—it’s a source of identity, pride, meaning.

When then-governor Jerry Brown signed a gradual minimum wage increase (to $15/hour in 2023) into law in 2016, he issued a statement to say it was about more than money: “Work is not just an economic equation,” Brown said. “Work is part of living in a moral community… Economically, minimum wages may not make sense. Morally, and socially and politically, they make sense.”

Work is part of our lives, and today is a day to pause and reflect, and to celebrate the rights workers in the U.S. have earned.

Below, we’ve compiled a few stories on the topic of work that go well beyond the classic union negotiation type of story. Enjoy.

