Language is always evolving. That’s tricky—and beautiful.

Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here thinking, as I often do, about words. One of the beautiful and tricky things about language is that it is always changing. For proof, look no further than the new words Merriam-Webster adds to the dictionary at intervals throughout the year. A word’s official dictionary induction might be the first time some have heard it, but for others it is the end stage of a process—sometimes short and sometimes very long. Inclusion in the dictionary is a formal stamp of approval on the way people are actually using language. And it’s not only words that change, but usage too.

I’m thinking about this because of a story staff writer Celia Jiménez wrote in this week’s paper. It’s about Vitamina T for Tacos, a children’s alphabet book written by CSU Monterey Bay professor Suzanne García-Mateus and Texas-based taco journalist Mando Rayo (yes, that job description made me stop in my tracks too).

In many ways, Vitamina T for Tacos is a familiar children’s book. It goes through the Spanish alphabet, with short sentences contextualizing each letter (these sentences are, as the book title suggests, very food-centric); it is beautifully illustrated by Martha Samaniego Calderón.

But the book isn’t exactly a regular alphabet book—it is written in Spanglish. Spanglish, a language that mixes English and Spanish, is spoken widely in Texas and elsewhere along the U.S./Mexico border. It’s constructed by mixing and matching English and Spanish words and phrases and it is beloved by many young bilingual people. “Vitamina T is for tacos, the cultural superpower we get from embracing nuestra comida y cultura,” the introduction to the book reads.

Spanglish hasn’t always been appreciated. “Is Spanglish a Language?” a New York Times opinion piece from 1997 asked before answering, fairly quickly, in the negative. But that seems to be changing—García-Mateus told Jiménez that she was a little nervous about how people would receive the book, but the response has been overwhelmingly positive. “I think people love seeing Spanglish in [print],” she said.

