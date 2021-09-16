Sara Rubin here, thinking about the power of a single word. And it’s on my mind not because of reading or writing something, but because of a museum exhibit—where words are not the main event, but secondary to images.
The exhibit is Monterey Museum of Art’s Ansel Adams Portraits: By and Of, a fabulous walk back into the life and times of the famous photographer. It’s not about the Sierra landscapes he is perhaps best known for, but focused on the faces of his friends and colleagues and collaborators. It’s a more personal approach to the famous photographer than I’ve ever seen, and shows another side of his work entirely, one that’s focused on humans, rather than on landscapes.
Especially given that human focus, it was jarring to see one particular phrase on a couple of placards in the exhibit. Instead of what many of us learned to call internment camps—and the MMA itself, in a new show featuring work by eight Japanese-American artists, deliberately calls concentration camps—the Adams exhibit uses the term “relocation camps.”
I reached out to MMA Executive Director Corey Madden to ask about the term, and she says it was deliberately used by curator Jeanne Falk Adams (also the artist’s daughter-in-law) because it was the historical term used by the U.S. government. “We of course care very much about language,” Madden says. “None of these things are done without careful consideration.”
I’m glad I know now that “relocation camp” is a euphemism deployed by the U.S. government to obscure what it was they were doing, but I only know that because I got to follow up with Madden after being so unsettled in the exhibit. The placards themselves get at some of the suffering meted out but never explicitly say that this was the official government term at the time. (For example: “Harry Oye was forced to be interned at the Missoula, Montana relocation camp,” and “their illegal incarceration, which was in direct violation of the U.S. Constitution.”)
“The historical terms do exist and those don't get erased,” Madden told me. I agree that we shouldn’t just let historical terms wither. It’s important to know and study them and to see how our government used a term of art to hide atrocious civil rights violations. But shouldn’t we then explicitly tell viewers (or readers) why we are using those terms?
To Madden’s thinking, especially given the overlap between the two exhibits (By and Of at the museum’s La Mirada location, and Shadows from the Past at its Pacific Street location) this is a perfect illustration of how museums play a role in a cultural dialogue, revealing the change in terminology from then to now. “That's what the museum's purpose is: dialogue.” she says. “We want to engage the public in a non-hysterical way and to deepen people's perspectives.”
I did learn more about Adams from the exhibit. At age 38, for example, he was invited by the director of the Manzanar internment camp (yes, that’s what I’m calling it) to photograph internees there (the exhibit calls them “residents”). The result was his 1944 book titled Born Free and Equal: The Story of Loyal Japanese-Americans. I knew nothing of Adams’ politics before attending the La Mirada show, and now I know at least a little—that he saw this rare photo access as a chance to humanize Japanese-Americans who were otherwise vilified at the time, and he viewed their forced incarceration as a civil rights violation.
In his foreword to the book, Adams wrote: “[This book] is addressed to the average American citizen, and is conceived on a human, emotional basis, accenting the realities of the individual and his environment rather than considering the loyal Japanese-Americans as an abstract, amorphous, minority group.”
In that sense, the book—which, for what it’s worth, the Library of Congress describes as addressing life in the “Manzanar internment camp”—is not unlike a museum. It’s a chance to see real faces of real people, as a way to access bigger, amorphous concepts. In short, a venue for dialogue.
By and Of closes this Sunday. Meanwhile Shadows has just opened, and is viewable until 2022—and the ideas from both will hopefully long outlast either exhibition.
