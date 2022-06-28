Last call to nominate your favorites for a Best Of Monterey County shoutout.

Keely Richter writing today, thinking about voting. Voter outreach is something I’m quite passionate about – in the 2020 election cycle, I sent around 500 letters to voters throughout the country with Vote Forward and I wholeheartedly encourage you to consider doing something similar if you have spare time, some money for postage and an interest in electoral politics.

Today I’m writing to encourage you to do an entirely different kind of voting—and I promise it’s even more fun. Instead of selecting public servants, you get to name your favorite local people, places, and things for the title Best Of Monterey County®. This incomparable annual competition has been taking place every year since 1990.

Each year, we ask you to write in your favorites in more than 250 categories. We then tally the results of those nominations to determine the finalists, including the previous year’s winner and move on to the final round of voting. We invite everyone to return to select the winner of each category from among the finalists. This year, final voting will run from July 21-Aug. 15.

It’s a pretty big deal, with a huge amount of reader input. Last year alone we had over half a million votes cast. You’ve likely seen our gold star plaques in businesses all over the county, and you may be one of many who keep the annual glossy-covered keepsake edition on hand to inspire visitors, date-nights or recommendations for services.

This is your chance to tell us who you think is the best bartender, teacher, dentist, or coach. Sing the praises of the best burrito, surf spot, sushi, or oil change. Did you see a performance this year that stood out? There’s a category for that. Know the best farmers market vendor in Monterey County? Write it in.

The old adage “if you don’t vote, you can’t complain” rings true in democracy and readers’ polls. Best Of Monterey County Readers’ Poll nominations close tomorrow. If you haven’t already made your nominations, do so now. Then we’ll see you on July 21 for the finals and on September 29 for the results.

Happy voting.

