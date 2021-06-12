As my calendar has been filling up with plans, I’m finding it difficult to make room for the things that I truly enjoyed while sheltering-in-place – reading, cooking for myself, hiking and watching new shows. I’m reminded just how precious time is, and spending time with others is just as important to me as spending time alone.
It’s a tough balance to strike and even when I do hang out with a friend (or read or cook), I’m finding it harder and harder to remain present because it feels like there’s something else I should be doing.
So lately, I’ve been trying to change up how I access my time. I’m a religious calendar keeper. My phone calls with friends or family are scheduled. Even pre-pandemic, I was the kind of person who always had a restaurant reservation.
Now I find that I’m playing things by ear instead of nailing down plans weeks in advance, and calling my friends when I have five minutes just to say hi. Sometimes they pick up. Sometimes they call me back. Sometimes they ask if I just butt-dialed them.
I guess this is what people mean about this “transition.” I’m feeling my way around after so many rules that dictated where I could and could not be. For now, that’s where I’ll be, and I’m OK with that.
