Kyarra Harris here, thinking about fireworks. This will be my first Fourth of July in Monterey County, and it will likely be a relaxing day at the beach or checking out the parades and festivals happening tomorrow morning.
I am a big fan of large, flashy fireworks shows where you have to reserve a seat in the grass and wait for the sun to set at 9pm before looking up into the sky. However, given a combination of factors—frequently foggy weather and the risk of fires—fireworks shows in the county are few and far between. (You can catch them tonight, July 3, at the Salinas Valley Fairgrounds in King City.)
That doesn’t mean I haven’t seen fireworks this season though. On the contrary, I’ve seen quite a few large colorful explosions in the sky, some large enough to scare me in my Seaside apartment. While I love a good fireworks display, I’m not a fan of the chorus of dogs and seagulls that follow each random boom in the night.
According to local police departments, many of the large-scale fireworks are actually illegal and there are consequences for getting caught with them. “Safe-and-sane” fireworks are illegal in most of Monterey County, but they are permitted in Marina, Seaside, Salinas, Gonzales, Soledad, Greenfield and King City. Many of the rockets fired into the night sky are hardly sane.
In previous years, residents have reported large fireworks going off at all hours of the night that set off their pets, trigger PTSD and keep them up all night. Seaside Police Chief Nick Borges says residents have told him they leave town for the Fourth of July holiday because the sounds can be traumatic for some.
“It can get uncontrollable,” Borges says. “It hurts our residents and animals. Each year we try to figure out a plan to address these things.”
Police in Seaside and Salinas say their cities have the most firework activity during the Fourth of July holiday—and the Seaside Police Department has decided to bring back criminal citations. They are also deploying drones, will have undercover officers in known hot spot areas, and are giving out rewards for information that leads to an arrest.
So far, it seems to have had an impact. Many law enforcement agencies started preparing in early June, and have been handing out fliers to neighborhoods that will be on watch. Police and some residents say this year leading up to July Fourth has been a little calmer than previous years.
“Normally, there are multiple fireworks calls through the night, but lately it’s been one or two calls on the weekends since June 1,” Borges says.
If you have illegal fireworks at home, you can relinquish them to the Seaside Police Department no questions asked. You can even coordinate with the Seaside Fire Department if you don’t want to speak with an officer and meet at a spot you’re comfortable with.
