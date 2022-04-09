Learning about robots is just the tip of the iceberg for students who participate in robotics competitions.

Celia Jiménez here, thinking about the excitement filling hundreds of students who will participate in the San Jose during the First Robotics Silicon Valley Regionals this weekend. I attended the Monterey Regional last month where 36 teams from different cities—including Greenfield, Seaside, Salinas, Pacific Grove and Marina—competed for a chance to attend the regionals and land a spot in the international event in Houston Texas where 450 teams from around the world are expected to attend.

I was surprised when I got to the event. The basketball gym was packed with the largest crowd I’ve seen in a while—over 400 people. Participants, teachers, organizers and volunteers were all in attendance. I felt like I was in a modern coliseum. In the basketball court, there was a metal structure with a funnel hoop in the middle. There were three teams on each side, each trying to get their robot to throw a ball through the hoop. On the stands, kids armed with colorful pom-poms and wearing their teams’ colors were chanting and cheering.

On the surface it looked like a spectacle—but it is more than that. “This is not just building robots and competing against each other,” says Theresa Bateman, First Robotics regional director for Northern California. Rather, through the whole process, teens learn soft skills like time management, fundraising and how to develop a business plan.

Of course, the robotics part is important. Students from different backgrounds work together to design and build a robot. “We accept students from all parts of campus, all they have to do is be interested and we'll teach them whatever they need to know,” says Robin Coyne, head coach of robotics at Monterey High School.

For several students at the regional event, this was the first time they had experienced the competition in person. “It's more exciting in person because you actually see everyone competing. And it's a lot more fun,” says John Rabelo, a 10th grader in Pacific Grove high school. Rabelo worked doing 3D designs and manufacturing. He says being part of the BreakerBots increased his interest in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

Each team worked for months—at least 20 hours per week—to make sure their robots were ready. Sneha Gokaraju, a Monterey High student who worked with the control system, says she joined because she’s interested in technology. “I wanted to learn more so this club seems like a good way to explore that area of STEM,” Gokaraju says. The process of designing, building, testing, and fixing errors was frustrating at times—“some issues had to be left alone but we got there.”

Watching the students compete, and their teammates cheer them on from the stands, was one of the most exciting moments I’ve experienced in the past couple of years. The events aren’t open to the public, but anyone can watch online. Check it out, and maybe cheer on one of the four Monterey County teams that will be at the regionals this weekend—Marina, Greenfield, Monterey and Seaside.

Good luck to all!

