Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, contemplating the legislative process.
Specifically, I’m reading through a bunch of the bills written (at least in part) by our local lawmakers, and subsequently passed through the State Legislature by their Sept. 10 deadline. These are among the bills that could become law if signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
At a high level, the topics covered by these bills are a look at the most pressing issues of the present. They deal with broadband infrastructure and housing and climate change and making sure our social safety net catches those who need it and the still ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. And much more.
It would take more than a newsletter intro to give each piece of legislation the discussion it deserves. But here is a look at a few interesting bills, each with implications for Monterey County or the state at large.
From Assemblymember Robert Rivas, D-Hollister: Assembly Bill 1144, on cottage food operations, would allow people who make and sell food out of their homes to grow their businesses further. The bill would raise the gross sales limit for Class A cottage food operations from $50,000 to $75,000 per year, and raise the Class B limit to $150,000 per year. Cottage food businesses have been popular in California since they were legalized in 2014, but the pandemic (and corresponding chaos in the restaurant side of the food industry) inspired a new generation of entrepreneurs. These include people like Salinas native Otto Kramm, who bakes and sells sourdough bread out of his 700-square-foot apartment.
Rivas also managed to secure $8.1 million from the state budget in order to rebuild the Hebbron Community Center in Salinas, which closed in 2020 due to significant structural safety issues. “The pandemic demonstrated just how important community spaces are—they provide opportunities to connect, learn, and play that not only benefit our physical health, but our mental health as well,” Rivas said in a statement. “Salinas residents will now have a new facility that will be a place of learning and community celebration for years to come.” (You can read more about this community center save in Thursday's forthcoming issue of the Weekly.)
From Assemblymember Mark Stone, D-Scotts Valley: Assembly Bill 424, on student loan collection reform, would protect private student loan borrowers from unsubstantiated collections. This is a follow-up to Stone’s 2020 student loan “bill of rights,” which aims to protect borrowers from deceptive or predatory lending practices.
From Senator John Laird, D-Santa Cruz: Senate Bill 456, on wildfire prevention, would build on former Gov. Jerry Brown’s 2018 executive order on forest management. Laird’s bill would require specific tracking of the forest management work set in motion by Brown’s order. Another piece of legislation authored by Laird, Senate Bill 390, which would reform the state Employment Development Department (and which we covered extensively here) is also awaiting a signature from Newsom.
From Senator Anna Caballero, D-Salinas: Senate Bill 365, on telehealth reimbursement, would make “electronic consultation services” reimbursable under Medi-Cal. The pandemic public health emergency has allowed a lot of flexibility for and extension of virtual doctors visits, but there remain some concerns about how those allowances might be rolled back when the emergency ends. This bill would take a step toward normalizing telehealth as a legitimate way to get care.
These are just a few of the bills by local lawmakers that await the governor’s signature, not to mention those (like Sen. Laird’s SB 272, which updates the language in certain sections of California’s code to be gender neutral) that have already been signed. Gov. Newsom now has until Oct. 10 to sign or veto the bills before him. And that, of course, is when the real work on any of these topics begins.
