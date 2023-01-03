Lessons in civic engagement from a classroom of fifth-graders.

Sara Rubin here, thinking about New Year’s resolutions—and how much easier it is to come up with them than to follow through with them. Sometimes it’s because old habits die hard, as they say. Sometimes I think it’s because our most substantial goals can be a little more unwieldy to wrap our minds around. Maybe we want to be more civically engaged, or make a difference in our communities. How do you even begin?
One way is to show up at any public meeting—of your city council, or your city’s planning commission, or a school board or a water board. From tiny to regional to countywide, these hundreds of entities meet regularly to conduct the public’s business, and their meetings are, for the most part, open to the public.
This simple fact of our open, transparent government resonated with Orlando Osornio back in 2016 when he realized that voting didn’t feel like a meaningful enough way to participate in democratic government. "With a certain election of a certain president, I felt that my voice wasn't heard,” he says. “I felt there was something I could've done more of."
At first, Osornio turned his anger at Donald Trump’s victory into a more prominent role as a business owner, finding partnerships and sponsorship opportunities for his food truck business to support local events. Then he joined the advocacy group LULAC (League of United Latin American Citizens). Then, in 2020, he stepped up to run for public office, and was elected to a four-year term representing District 4 on Salinas City Council, succeeding Gloria De La Rosa, who’d held the seat for 27 years.
It’s a simple narrative, really—and that simplicity is a message that Osornio shared with a classroom of fifth-graders at Boronda Dias Elementary School in Salinas last month.
“I wanted to make sure the youth knew I started off as one of them: a kid who goes to public school, and felt my voice didn't have weight or meaning,” Osornio says. “I'm you guys. You have the ability to be just like me. You can use your voice and opinion to cultivate change in this community.”
He encouraged them to show up (and maybe bring their parents too) and speak at city council meetings—there is a microphone and an open invitation to the public to participate and tell their elected officials what they want, a concept that he says wowed many of the kids. His message: “You guys have a voice and there is someone out there listening. You guys know you and your parents are my boss, right?”
That’s a civics lesson in how representative government works that every fifth-grader can get behind.
And they did, by writing letters to Osornio telling him what they’d like the city to do. Some kids dreamed the impossible, mostly related to food. “What if we had multiple restaurants inside the cafeteria such as Starbucks, Jamba, Panda Express, The Habit and many more,” one student wrote. “Another is a squishmallow claw machine so you could get squishmallows.” (I had to look it up, squishmallows are stuffed animals.)
But a lot of kids envisioned more places where they could gather and play. “I want a new Rec Center that is available to everybody and is not only available to adults,” one wrote.
Some merged their recreational dreams with bigger civic improvements: “I would like the street to be fixed and more trees. I also would like a roller skating rink, also more animal shelter[s].”
Some might be pipe dreams, although Osornio says he will relay the cafeteria aspirations to the administration at Salinas City Elementary School District. But some echoed other ideas Osornio says he regularly hears from young constituents, and are not so far-fetched—specifically, more recreational opportunities.
“I hear from youth, ‘We want something like Gilroy Gardens, a mini golf course, a racetrack—we want more things that kids can do.’”
That’s a message he promises to bring back to council, and take action on in 2023. It might require a private investment, but Osornio says there’s no reason not to court more kid activity-focused businesses—maybe a Dave & Buster’s Arcade, maybe a Topgolf—and see where it leads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.