Let those strong opinions fly—it’s Best Of Monterey County voting season.

Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, thinking about opinions and favorites. That’s because the 2022 Best Of Monterey County ® Readers’ Poll voting period officially begins today—and you’ve got until Aug. 15 to get out the vote for your favorite(s).

Some basics: There are 265 categories (!) this year, divided into six sections. Those sections are Around Town; Agriculture; Arts, Entertainment & Nightlife; Restaurants; Specialty Foods and Shopping & Services. Within each of these sections there’s, well, a lot to vote for. You must cast a ballot for at least 20 contests and there’s only one ballot allowed per email address.

If you’ve voted in Best Of before, you know the drill. Some categories are extremely broad (“Best Doctor”) while others are quite niche (“Best Neon Sign”). But nominations have already been made and the finalists vetted, so now all you have to do is decide whether Alta Bakery, Alvarado Street Brewery, Bernardus, Fisherman’s Wharf or Starbucks is a better place to eavesdrop.

(Personally I think “Starbucks” is a bit broad as an option, with at least 21 Starbucks locations in Monterey County. That said, I’ve done quality eavesdropping at Starbuckses around the world, so maybe there is something about a frappuccino that makes people extra dishy.)

Best Of winners get a sign (you’ve probably seen them at businesses around town) and bragging rights for the year ahead. Winners will be announced in the Sept. 29 issue of the Weekly, so keep an eye out for that.

But for now, go vote. As with all elections, the more people participate the better the results will reflect the community. Plus, to a large degree, it is the excellent teachers, car mechanics, donuts, neighborhood bars and hiking trails that make living here great—and they all deserve to be recognized.

