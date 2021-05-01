Sara Rubin here, planning to go on a wildlife safari trip—right here in Monterey County. This time every year, harbor seal moms haul themselves up onto Pacific Grove’s protected pocket beaches to give birth to some of the cutest, wiggliest babies you will ever see. They’re within easy viewing distance from the Rec Trail, no binoculars needed.
There are lots of opportunities to see wildlife without looking very far. (That’s evidenced by the extraordinary bird images you see cycling through this very newsletter in the Etc. Photo section, and lots of pollinator action this time of year.) But many of our encounters with wildlife, especially what’s called “charismatic megafauna,” are fleeting—you might catch a momentary glimpse of a bobcat or a deer before it runs away, or see a raptor swoop and catch someone for dinner, before flying out of view. It’s not often you get to see entire narratives play out in the animal kingdom. But you get to do it (for free) in Pacific Grove.
I think harbor seals are some of the cutest animals out there. They have big, expressive eyes and will make eye contact with you; they move on land via awkward scooting, but in the water are graceful and fast; the babies have fat rolls; they play; and if you visit often enough for long enough, you get to see some amazing things unfold. Moms teaching pups to swim, and the pups getting knocked around by waves; pups nursing; moms getting tired of their nursing pups and swatting at them with their flippers; seagulls swooping in to eat placentas. (I’ve never seen a live birth, but many of the devoted volunteers with Bay Net, a program of the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary, have seen it—dozens of times.)
Cuteness aside, I find it powerful to watch nature unfold in front of me like this. Especially in a year where time has gotten so blurry, the cycle of seal reproduction continues, although it’s roughly two weeks behind its usual schedule this spring. Aside from being a little bit later than normal, it’s been about an average year for births in Pacific Grove, with 70 pups born as of this writing. (That’s down from a peak of 99 in 2014.)
What’s not average is the ever-increasing disturbances from humans these harbor seals face. Drones can disrupt a whole beach, and more kayakers come right up to the animals; Bay Net volunteer and P.G. resident Thom Akeman says some paddlers have tried to pet the animals. These types of disturbances, especially collectively over time, take a toll on the population—every time they are disturbed they expend valuable calories. (Some of these incidents, along with adorable photos and updates from the beach, are posted online at the Harbor Seals of Pacific Grove’s Facebook page.)
Also not normal this year is that due to the pandemic, Bay Net is not formally up and running, to discourage crowds from gathering to watch the seals.
We have the privilege of living in proximity to these remarkable animals, who have chosen to nurse their babies within easy viewing distance—it’s up to us to watch them quietly, from a safe distance, without harming them for a good photo op. Check them out—quietly and politely and from behind the fences—while nursing continues for the next three or four weeks at the beaches next to Hopkins Marine Station and at the 5th Street Rookery, a few blocks down. And behold the magic of a wildlife safari in Pacific Grove.
