Librarians have adapted to the age of technology and continue to play a key role in community literacy.

Kyarra Harris here, appreciating th›at Monterey County has an abundance of libraries. National Librarian Appreciation Day is Sunday, April 16, so take a moment to thank them for their hard work. You can do this by stopping by your local library the next time you’re looking for something new to read, or take up your next project using library resources.
Here at the Weekly, my colleagues and I chatted about how libraries have changed over the past 20 years. Thinking back to our time in school, some remember when all your research for assignments had to be done through books and documents.
Today, most research-related work is done online. Even group projects, which once brought you and classmates together in the library, can now be done through collaborative online tools. It’s not just schoolwork; many people without a permanent home come to the library to use the computer. Libraries often have their own public wi-fi for people to use their personal computers as well.
Over the past 10 years, the job of librarians has changed a lot. With the rise of the internet and other digital technologies, librarians have had to adapt to new ways of providing information and services to patrons. In addition to books, they are now responsible for managing electronic resources, providing access to online databases and e-books, and assisting visitors with digital literacy skills.
Libraries have also maintained a key role in combating misinformation. It’s where many of us learned how to properly look up sources and new information.
Despite changes and new challenges, many librarians remain committed to their profession and to serving their communities. Some say that even though fewer high schoolers and young adults are coming in each day, there’s still a lot of children who come in with their parents. There’s also a population of older adults who enjoy books with larger print, or just the physical feel of a book in their hands.
Libraries are still changing today. Some Monterey County libraries have 3-D printers, and the Pacific Grove Public Library now offers a new collection of cooking tools. Public libraries also played a huge role in providing meals and entertainment to kids during pandemic-related school closures.
So next time you’re looking for the answer to a question or starting a new research project, try your local library. Don’t forget to thank your librarian for their impact on the community and their continued service to lifelong learning.
