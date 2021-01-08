Life won’t go back to normal right away, but growth and resilience are possible anyway.
Good afternoon.
Marielle Argueza here, contemplating New Year’s resolutions. A year ago, while writing down my resolutions for 2020, I would have never expected 2020 to have become the year it was. I experienced so much growth in 2019 that 2020 felt boundless. But of course, the world had other plans.
When the pandemic began, I felt my growth stunted. But as I found my footing in a shaky year, I realized that the people around me were trying their hardest to hang on, find meaning, help their neighbors, survive and grow despite the confinement. I didn’t have to look hard to find those stories. Artists found a new sense of productivity, families shifted responsibilities, seniors still came out of the woodwork to volunteer despite the threat the virus posed. These are things we should be proud of, regardless of setbacks our own lives have taken.
When I look back at my old resolutions from 2020, half of them were impossible due to the public health concerns still present today. But as I recommit to my resolutions this year, I’m prepared to adapt, to change to shift my perspective in the lowest parts—because undoubtedly there will be those parts too.
So whatever you plan to do in 2021, know that while it won’t go back to normal right away, growth and resilience are possible anyway.
-Marielle Argueza, staff writer, marielle@mcweekly.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.