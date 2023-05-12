Agata Popęda here, suggesting: Let’s go to the movies tonight! Because the movies are B.A.C.K. in the city of Pacific Grove, after a few months of turmoil and cinematic anxiety. (The iconic Lighthouse Cinema stopped screening in March of this year—our story breaking the news about those dark and uncertain times can be found here.)
Anyway, the dog days are over for P.G.’s movie theater. The Pacific Grove Chamber of Commerce is cutting the ribbon at 4pm today and then…you can watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie at 5pm tonight (hurry!) and Guardians of the Galaxy (Vol. 3), Air and Book Club: The Next Chapter at 7pm or 9pm. I’m personally thinking of Air because of the cast (I’m a lifetime observer of the Matt Damon-Ben Affleck relationship and chemistry; they are both featured in the movie next to, among others, Chris Tucker), but I’m also excited about $5 hot dogs and $2 fresh popcorn.
“We are doing it Hollywood style and with a searchlight, hopefully,” says Sally Servidio Craig née Enea (the Enea family built the theater in 1987). She says “hopefully” because when we speak on Thursday morning, she is still frantically searching for the searchlight.
With or without a spotlight, she invites anyone and everyone who wants to come. She specifically invited Monterey County’s most famous actor, Clint Eastwood, who she adds used to play golf with John and Salvatore Enea, the original Lighthouse Cinema builders.
After Santa Rosa Cinemas, a Santa Rosa-based company that had been running the theater since 2008, dropped out in March 2023, the owners stepped in. They are trying to do without middlemen. The key people who used to do the job stay in place: Manager Rachel Sarchet and Assistant Manager David Diaz. They are still working on the cinema website (patience) and for now, they suggest you call or visit their Facebook page for showtimes.
Probably the biggest change, if all goes according to plan, is that Lighthouse Cinema will be serving wine and beer in the near future. The menu is already more exciting, with cookies baked onsite, coffee and tea.
Lighthouse Cinema was tentatively open during the Good Old Days festival in downtown Pacific Grove last weekend. They screened a couple of old movies and sold $5 hot dogs and $2 popcorn, which will be offered tonight for opening night, too. “We received so much support and so many wonderful comments,” Servidio Craig says about her experience from last weekend.
If you decide to go out to the movies tonight, feel free to dress to the nines. Servidio Craig, here from Napa for the occasion, is getting dressed for the red carpet, and her husband, Philip Craig, will appear in a tuxedo. It’s not clear what Clint Eastwood will be wearing, or if he will show up at all, but hey, the night is young, and movie theaters live on.
Happy Friday, Monterey County!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.