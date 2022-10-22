Like art, many stories offer more depth each time you take a look at them.

Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, reflecting on how stories so often expand and grow deeper and more complex the longer you look at them. That’s on my mind because of a story arts and culture reporter Agata Popęda wrote in this week’s print edition of the Weekly.

The story—or rather, the initial layer of the story—first appeared in the paper in our Visuals column on the Hot Picks page—a short mention of an exhibit currently on display at the Walter Lee Avery Art Gallery at Seaside City Hall. Each piece of artwork in the exhibit was made by local incarcerated youth, ages 13-18, as part of the Arts As Healing in Juvenile Justice program at the Monterey County Probation Department’s Youth Center.

In this week’s story, Popęda takes readers into the exhibit and gives them a glimpse of the colorful, impressive work displayed there. She also gives a hint as to what the next layer of a story like this might be: a deeper look at the program that produced this eye-catching artwork. The program is currently on hold, she writes, but Sandra Gray, who organizes art programs for the city of Seaside, says it will continue in some form. It needs to, she tells Popęda—because it works.

For now, questions about what this might look like remain to be answered. But the exhibit is on display until Thursday, Nov. 3—I hope you’ll join me in paying a visit.

