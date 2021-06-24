My space in the Weekly’s opinion section, known as the “Local Spin” column, encompasses about 725 words. But that wasn’t quite long enough this week to fully flesh out the tale of the FORTAG trail, and the hopes and fears of residents of Del Rey Oaks, where the first section of the 30-mile trail network is slated to be developed.
As envisioned by Fred Watson and Scott Waltz (CSUMB professors who conceived of FORTAG over a decade ago), the paved trails and greenways are meant to provide recreational opportunities for residents and tourists, as well as a commute option for those who want to (and are able to) bike to work—at Ryan Ranch, at the university and elsewhere along various spurs.
That FORTAG has been in process for years shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone—it’s been a well-documented project, with numerous stories written, in this paper and elsewhere. It has a well-organized website, an EIR that’s already been approved by the Transportation Agency for Monterey County, which is acting as lead agency in the process and received $10 million in grants to start the DRO segment.
Yet residents have found it surprising—or at least the multiple dozens who reached out to me before, during and after a recent public workshop led by TAMC did. A cursory search of the city’s website shows the last official document posted about FORTAG was the draft EIR, which was posted in 2019, and a notice the city would accept comments on the draft until Jan. 3, 2020.
It’s my impression that most of these residents feel they haven’t been communicated with appropriately, nor do they feel listened to or heard. Supporters who contacted me say they fear going public with their support, while the opponents are telling me the same.
It’s a vastly important project that could provide great benefits to the region. It could also pose ramifications for the people who live along the route. Residents are concerned about a variety of things, including the plan to build a tunnel under Highway 218/Canyon del Rey. Some of those who reached out say a tunnel is a pretty creepy proposition and presents a safety hazard, specifically to women, unless it’s well monitored. One woman, though, says a tunnel might keep her, at age 79, from becoming roadkill, as the amount of traffic on 218 has swelled and drivers ignore the posted speed limit.
FORTAG won’t be a revenue generator for the city. It’s not as if recreational bicyclists will avail themselves of DRO’s great restaurants and drive tax revenue, nor will tourists looking to recreate on the trail stay at DRO’s hotels and generate tax revenue; the city has neither. It’s a small, quiet community and many would like it to stay that way. But once the trail is built—if it is built—DRO will have to maintain the section that runs through it.
“We are beyond frustrated,” one resident wrote to me, “with the lack of concern or consideration by our elected leaders to hear our pleas regarding plans to build a tunnel and cement switchback ramp into the Frog Pond to connect to the proposed rec trail.
“There are so many other appropriate places to build such a recreation trail if that is, in fact, what our community desires. Connecting Broadway to General Jim Moore is one example…we are being bullied and our concerns are either not addressed, only partially addressed or not even acknowledged.”
I don’t know if it’s too late for the city to ramp up its outreach, but it can’t hurt. Listening to your constituents is never a bad thing.
