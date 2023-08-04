Celia Jiménez here, thinking about how vital paid internships are for students—especially students of color—for personal and professional development.

Like many others, the cities of Monterey and Soledad offer internship opportunities to high school and college students that give students the opportunity to work with professionals, increase their skill set and learn how cities really work.

For three years, the City of Soledad has offered a six-week summer internship program where about eight to 10 interns work on specific projects, like the social media campaign for the city’s new park, Orchard Lane Park, which will open on Aug. 19. Jesus Valenzuela, the city’s community engagement manager, says most applicants are high school students ages 16 to 18. “We want to make sure that more college students apply,” Valenzuela says.

In Monterey, where the city offers year-round internships, many interns are college and graduate school students from CSU Monterey Bay or the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, says Assistant City Manager Nat Rojanasathira.

Valenzuela and Rojanasathira say they design specific internships based on the needs their cities have. Opportunities span departments, from information technology to marketing, economic development and more. The city gets projects done—and interns hopefully learn something valuable. “It provides the city with an opportunity to help students understand how local government works and what career opportunities may be available in city government,” Rojanasathira highlights.

“Local governments throughout the country are finding that it's harder to recruit and attract talent to city government in a variety of fields, from city management to police, to engineering, and various trades,” Rojanasathira adds. “The more we can expose students to prospective career opportunities in local governments, the better equipped we are to serve the public more effectively.”

Flavio Diaz, 18, is a college student and an intern for both the City of Soledad as well as Monterey County’s District 3. He has conducted surveys to evaluate needs in the community for Soledad. Diaz says internships have helped him to figure out what he likes and doesn’t like, and helped him find his passion. “I have a passion for project management, leading teams, and just doing things on behalf of city governments,” he says.

If you are a student interested in an internship with local government, calling your city council or county supervisor’s office is a good way to start exploring different opportunities in your hometown. The City of Monterey accepts applications for its internship program year-round.