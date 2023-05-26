Celia Jiménez here, congratulating all the high school and college students who are graduating this spring as the class of 2023.
Today, nearly 2,500 high school students from Salinas Union High School District are wearing caps and gowns and spending their last day together at graduation. Among them is Diego Chaidez—one of many students who has managed to get important scholarships to offset the cost of college next year. Specifically, Chaidez obtained scholarships to cover over 75 percent of his tuition at Menlo College, a small private university specializing in business in Atherton, California. Chaidez, a student-athlete at Alisal High School, also obtained a Gen Giammanco Foundation sports scholarship. While in high school he played varsity football with head coach Cesar Chaidez (his father), but wrestling is the sport that Chaidez will continue with at Menlo.
Chaidez started wrestling when he was in seventh grade at El Sausal Middle School. He became serious about wrestling after his freshman year in high school; during Covid, he lifted weights and practiced his technique. His hard work paid off and he was able to compete at the state tournament in 2023. “I was the first wrestler [from Alisal High] in six years to make it to state,” Chaidez says.
Chaidez also managed to balance sports with academics; he has a 4.1 GPA and says changing his mindset has helped him succeed. “You can't just show up and be good. You have to show up daily to practice and work hard to achieve your goals,” he says.
Landing a scholarship at Menlo didn’t happen by chance. Chaidez says he emailed coaches across the state and beyond, sharing his stats and videos. “It wasn't the coaches reaching out to me, it was me reaching out to the coaches,” Chaidez highlights. “I had to take the initiative and put myself out there.”
Chaidez is a second-generation Mexican-American. He is the oldest of four brothers and wants to set an example for his younger siblings and his community on the East side of Salinas. At Menlo, he plans to be a double-major: entrepreneurship and innovation with finance. Later, he hopes to get a master's in business administration. Cesar Chaidez is, understandably, proud of his son. “He exemplifies grit and hard work,” he says.
Graduation is both the end of one part of life and beginning of a new journey for hundreds of high school students. Congratulations to all graduating seniors and remember: The end of high school is the end of just one chapter, not the end of the book.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.