Local journalism is under threat, but there are efforts underway to save it, even in Washington.
Good morning.
This is Asaf Shalev, a local reporter who’s cautiously optimistic about all the new energy around saving local news in the United States.
The problem is far more dire outside of Monterey County. Here, we have several newspapers, as well as radio and television news. But in small communities in much of the country, news coverage is almost nonexistent—these areas are called news deserts. The number of reporters nationwide has dropped by 60 percent since 2004. More than half of all U.S. counties have other one news outlet, or none at all.
Studies repeatedly show that the loss of local coverage leads to increased polarization, less civic engagement, more corruption and more waste in public spending. To make matters worse, fake news sites are popping up in news deserts offering to sell coverage to political candidates and public relations firms. Recent investigations by the New York Times and Columbia Journalism Reviewhave revealed a network of some 1,300 such websites run by a conservative operative.
Here comes the good news. A coalition of journalism organizations, known as Rebuild Local News, is working with a group of Congress members to solve the crisis by putting cash in the hands of individuals for the purpose of subscriptions (or donations if the outlet is a nonprofit).
The Local Journalism Sustainability Act was introduced in Congress over the summer and it has attracted 76 cosponsors, including 20 Republicans and 56 Democrats. Rep. Jimmy Panetta, D-Carmel Valley, is among the supporters. Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang is promoting the bill as well.
The bill would give taxpayers a credit of up to $250 to subscribe or donate to a local news outlet. In other words, the local press would see an injection of cash only if it convinced readers its coverage was worthwhile. Another provision would give news outlets a tax break to hire local journalists. Small businesses would also benefit from getting tax credits to spend on advertising in local media.
If the legislation passes, it would dwarf other efforts on behalf of local journalism, such as the overtures from Silicon Valley companies, or the many local news ventures popping up.
At the Weekly, we might welcome the support but we are not going to wait to be saved. Our newspaper is still thriving thanks to our loyal base of readers and advertisers. Ultimately, journalism only works if it has a healthy relationship with the community.
-Asaf Shalev, staff writer, asaf@mcweekly.com
