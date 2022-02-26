Local philanthropy is something to celebrate, even in tenuous times.

Linda Maceira here, feeling celebratory. The last couple of years have redefined the things that merit celebration, and how we are able to celebrate them. Last Thursday, Feb. 24, representatives from local nonprofits got together virtually with staff from the Community Foundation for Monterey County, Monterey Peninsula Foundation, Cannery Row Company and Monterey County Weekly to celebrate the success of the 2021 campaign for Monterey County Gives!, the annual fundraising partnership that the Weekly has been spearheading for the last 20-plus years.
And there is a lot to celebrate: Dan Baldwin, president/CEO of the Community Foundation, had just signed checks to the 170 groups totaling over $9.7 million.
Monterey County Gives! has been one constant in a sea of uncertainties. When we started the program back in 2000, we imagined we might raise a little extra cash for a handful of select nonprofits through promoting them in the pages of the Weekly. In the early days, we featured one to four nonprofits that our team thought deserved recognition for their work in the community. The idea stemmed from Weekly Founder/CEO Bradley Zeve’s desire to spur some excitement around supporting the groups doing good work. In those days, fundraising totaled around $40,000.
We never imagined the snowball effect we were in for. Word of mouth started to travel and each year more and more nonprofits asked how they could be included. Our application process was tweaked year to year as we learned about not only the vast network of nonprofits doing critical work in our county, but also all the intricacies of the fundraising process and how to vet the groups to qualify.
These days, applications pour in at the 200-plus range, and it has gotten harder and harder for our team to narrow down the prospective groups. Each August we read through every application. It becomes clear very quickly that nonprofits are Monterey County. We each know personal stories about the way their work has impacted each of us, either directly or through a loved one or friend.
Each year we think the campaign can’t possibly beat the previous year’s fundraising amount. And each year, the generosity of our community proves us wrong. In 2020, MCGives! raised an astounding $7.8 million in the midst of a pandemic, when many people had fewer resources than ever. That also meant that many people needed help from nonprofits more than ever. This year the staggering $9.7 million total has left us humbled, inspired and celebratory.
In 2021, Monterey County Gives! raised a record $9,715,153. This chart shows the 10 nonprofits that raised the most; Food Bank for Monterey County raised $384,801 from 769 donors.
In the campaign wrap-up on Feb. 24, Baldwin, Zeve and MPF CEO Steve John announced several additional awards. Peace of Mind Dog Rescue had the most donors; Monterey Peninsula Pride had the most young donors (ages 18-35) and each received a $1,000 bonus grant. The $1,000 Florence Haspel Zeve Award for Women, Families and/or The Arts went to the Henry Miller Memorial Library.
And new for 2021 was a special $12,000 fund, distributed in a dozen $1,000 grants, to organizations supporting youth mental health through the arts. These went to Alisal Center for the Fine Arts, Hijos del Sol, Ariel Theatrical, Marina Youth Arts, MY Museum, Guitars Not Guns, Palenke Arts, Orchestra in the Schools, Sol Treasures, Youth Orchestra Salinas, Youth Arts Collective and Youth Music Monterey County.
I’m inspired by the many worthy nonprofits that make our community the special place it is. The application period for the 2022 campaign is just around the corner. Interested 501(c)(3) groups can look for the request for proposals in the pages of the Monterey County Weekly in June and July. You can read more about MCGives! and the nonprofits in the 2021 campaign at mcgives.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.