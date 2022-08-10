Logging and brush removal project has attracted scrutiny on both sides.

Christopher Neely here, thinking about the gap between policy and common sense.
The U.S. Forest Service has proposed a logging and brush removal project across 235,000 acres of federal forest land in four of the Los Padres National Forest’s five districts. Among those four is the Monterey Ranger District, which envelopes much of Big Sur.
The effort, known officially as the Ecological Restoration Project, is aimed at thinning forest density and overgrowth to be able to restore what were once fire-adapted ecosystems and safely reintroduce prescribed fires. The proposed project, financed by a $5.5 billion USFS package in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, is in an environmental review phase and the USFS is welcoming public input, including during a virtual public meeting tonight at 6pm.
During a similar public meeting held on Aug. 8, the USFS compared photos of the Los Padres National Forest today to photographs from the early 20th century, before the USFS implemented a wildfire suppression policy in 1935. The older photos show a more spaced out, well-maintained landscape when compared with photos from today, which show overgrowth and dense base layers of fallen tree branches, leaves and brush. During the meeting, USFS representatives said fire suppression weakens the forest’s resiliency to threats such as fire and disease.
The proposal has already attracted scrutiny from environmental groups such as Los Padres ForestWatch, a Santa Barbara-based organization that advocates for the protection of the forest. Earlier this month, the organization’s director of conservation, Bryant Baker, called the proposal “truly massive and dangerous,” and said the remote fire breaks proposed in the project help “fuel the largest fires in our region.”
On the other side, there has been growing support for fuel reduction in places like the Los Padres National Forest as a wildfire suppressing strategy. Less density and fewer fuels help prevent a fire from becoming unnaturally hot and extensively harmful. The USFS has positioned this project as aimed at eventually reintroducing fire to the landscape and building resilience.
Yet, much of this doesn’t matter for the Monterey Ranger District. Although it is included in the project, almost all of the Monterey Ranger District falls within the Ventana Wilderness, a federally-designated area that must remain mostly free from human intervention. Still, the map offered by the USFS shows a few places in Big Sur that could be impacted by the project, including Bottchers Gap and the South County campgrounds, including Kirk Creek and Plaskett Creek.
The plan remains in its nascent stages, but public feedback is an important aspect of the environmental review process. If you have time and a stake in Big Sur and the beauty of Monterey County, it will be worth it to tune in and let your voice be heard.
It's a good idea to clear the extra brush. Don't use fire to do this project. Use a deep plow that will dig 24 to 36 inches in the good. This plow will dig this brush into the ground and covered it with fire resistent soil , which helps to prevent the spread of flames. The depth of plow up to 36 inches will dig a trench which will help collect the soil erosion if there is a fire and the trench will collect the rainfall, which will help rehydrate soil, making it resistent to fires, the trench will help the rainfalls raise the groundwater levels, the trench will help raise the aquifer levels, this moisture will help increase green growth next year and help restart the hydrologic water cycle, which can help bring more precipitation the following year.
