Looking back at a year in excellent reader-submitted photos.

Kyarra Harris here, still enjoying holiday time with my family, as I’m sure many of you are too. Quite honestly, I am exhausted. It’s always an adrenaline rush leading up to Dec. 25, then the finale of gifts, dinner and family photos. I’m in charge of the family photo each year, which means I force siblings to stand still for test shots, interrupt the group dance to gather everyone before they get sleepy and set up the camera timer before making a mad dash for my position.
Some of the best pictures aren't posed and pristine—you capture them during the least expected moments, or when you’re not thinking about the shot. I believe that is showcased in the Weekly’s staff picks for the Best ETC Photos of 2022. You can see the lineup—just 10 standout photos—below.
The coolest part about these photos is that they are submitted by our readers and highlight the communities of Monterey County, from animals to fungi to people. I think that if this year has a theme to it, it would be something like “Scenic Route Views of Monterey County.” Romantic, right? Thank you all for your submissions; there is clearly a lot of talent running around the Central Coast.
As we move toward the new year, we encourage you to keep (or start!) sending us your best photos. Maybe they are photos of you, your friends and family while attending events in the area. What’s going on in your neighborhood? Is your friend opening a new business? Who knows, you might even surprise yourself with what you find.
And while we’re at it, reader photos aren’t the only artistic creations we look to share in this newsletter. Most of the images in the Local Inspiration section of Monterey County NOW come from readers and the community—paintings, music, poetry, video and hand-crafts.
If you have any questions about what we look for in ETC photos or Local Inspiration images, I'm just an email away.
