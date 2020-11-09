Good afternoon,
Sara Rubin here, feeling like Election Day and the nail-biter days that followed until Joe Biden’s victory on Saturday have already blurred into the past. There’s only one direction to go, which is forward, and that’s where President-Elect Biden is heading, whether or not President Donald Trump chooses to acknowledge it. Today, he released a plan to rein in Covid-19, including widespread testing, more readily available PPE and a centralized task force that will give direction to influence community-level decision-making.
Biden is also looking forward when it comes to healing the deeply partisan, bitter divide that has come to define our country. "Let’s give each other a chance," Biden said in his victory speech Saturday night. "It’s time to put away the harsh rhetoric. To lower the temperature. To see each other again. To listen to each other again. To make progress, we must stop treating our opponents as our enemy. We are not enemies. We are Americans.”
But as the president-elect moves forward, it’s worth pausing to look back, specifically at how Vice President Kamala Harris made history as the first woman ever elected as vice president of the United States of America. My family has long told the story of my great-grandmother, who was arrested for protesting for women’s suffrage, as someone to look up to as a role model for why we should not tolerate the status quo. (In another story of how our own lives intersect with historic moments, she narrowly survived the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire in 1911, an event that led to a new era of workplace safety reforms.)
In her speech on Saturday night, Harris spoke specifically about her late mother—and about my late great-grandmother, and the countless other moms and grandmas and friends and mentors and teachers. “All the women who worked to secure and protect the right to vote for over a century: 100 years ago with the 19th Amendment, 55 years ago with the Voting Rights Act, and now, in 2020, with a new generation of women in our country who cast their ballots and continued the fight for their fundamental right to vote and be heard,” Harris said.
“I reflect on their struggle, their determination and the strength of their vision—to see what can be unburdened by what has been—I stand on their shoulders.”
Whatever your politics are, whoever you voted for or didn’t vote for, to elect a woman to this role is a milestone in our history that, as always, is in the making. Here’s to progress.
-Sara Rubin, editor, sara@mcweekly.com
