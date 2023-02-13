Love is in the air—even as the fight for marriage equality continues.

This is Sara Rubin, wishing you a Happy Valentine’s Day tomorrow, whether you’re celebrating with flowers or sweets, with friends or lovers or not at all. Lori Long and Mark Contreras of Salinas aren’t sure yet if they’ll do much to celebrate tomorrow—it’s a Tuesday, and life is busy—but they are celebrating the spirit of the day. It’s a holiday that is for everyone who wants to raise a glass to love, whatever your marital status is. And Long and Contreras, despite being engaged for over six years and both eager to be married, have yet to tie the knot due to an obscure and outdated provision of the Social Security Administration’s code.
As an adult with a disability she’s had since childhood, Long qualifies for Social Security Disability Insurance (she receives $1,224/month). Under the law, if she marries another disabled person she can keep her benefit; if she marries someone without a disability, like Contreras, she loses the benefit, which she relies on for medical care.
Long is one of more than 1.1 million Americans who receive SSDI benefits. The architects of these Social Security provisions in 1965 presumably did not perceive that people with disabilities might fall in love, get married, have children—and still require their federal benefit to cover medical expenses.
In short, it’s an outdated provision and one that denies people with disabilities the opportunity to get married. And Long and Contreras, in their quest to get married, have become the face of a movement fighting to change it. In November, through the Disability Rights Education & Defense Fund, Long filed a complaint with the Social Security Administration. And last year, U.S. Rep. Jimmy Panetta, D-Carmel Valley, introduced the Marriage Equality for Disabled Adults Act. It includes a provision, known as “Lori’s Law,” that would eliminate this specific restriction.
“The current law can put people in a position where they are forced to choose between their health care or their happiness,” Panetta said at the time. “That type of marriage penalty is antiquated.”
The bill didn’t advance last session through committee, but in the coming weeks—roughly around Valentine’s Day, just over a year later—Panetta plans to reintroduce the bill. It will have a few tweaks, mostly technical updates, specifically making sure that it applies to people in all states, regardless of different provisions throughout the U.S.
We at the Weekly have been covering Long and Contreras’ journey over the course of a few Valentine’s Days now. It’s an advocacy journey for inter-abled marriage equality that has taken far longer than either of them ever imagined it would.
They did not set out to be activists or get involved in legislation. They were just a couple of people who found someone they love and want to spend their lives with. When they realized that wouldn’t be possible, they started learning how they might help make a change and now, years later, they are finally hoping to make some real and serious progress.
While Contreras did get Long flowers already, lovely pink lilies, the best and most meaningful Valentine’s gift to them will be legislative progress this session. Here’s to hoping the 118th Congress can find it in their hearts to give Americans of all abilities that gift.
