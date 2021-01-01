Making predictions about the future is easy. But getting it right, not so much.
Good morning.
Bradley Zeve here, awakening to day one of 2021. Happy New Year.
Almost every wise teacher advises that we cannot change the past—best to live in the present and dream about the future. Jan. 1 is a good day for renewing that practice.
Unlike last night—which was pandemic quiet—25 years ago some friends and family gathered at my house for celebration. While I remember few details, there’s one notable moment I do remember: We wrote our predictions for the future and gathered them into a cardboard box (along with some magazines, VCR recordings and a Weekly).
We created our own time capsule for our future selves to discover.
I forgot all about that initiative until inadvertently stumbling into the box while cleaning out my shed last year. What I discovered is that we were almost entirely wrong.
I predicted that VCRs would become easy to operate, that DNA scanners would make carrying a wallet unnecessary. The smartest among us predicted that our energy grid would be fueled from fusion. The most political predicted that California would be split into two states and Leon Panetta would be president. The most spiritual anticipated that breakthroughs in quantum physics would show us the real frontier is not outer space, but inner space, thereby making us all even more into couch potatoes (it must have been a good New Year’s party). My then 8-year-old daughter believed that the car would have a button for every place you wanted to go: press the button and it takes you there. Her teacher, Mr. Monnes at Tularcitos Elementary School, was going to be governor. Thankfully this prediction of hers proved true: “I will be a lot older.”
Making predictions about the future is easy. But getting it right, not so much. The 1957 editors of Popular Mechanics predicted that by 2020 all dining room tables would clear themselves, that we’d be using pneumatically powered tubes as our main transportation to any desired destination (Tesla’s Elon Musk is working on that one, the Hyperloop, to get you to New York in 45 minutes). They imagined there’d be a personal helicopter in every garage.
As we’ve reported, Santa Cruz-based Joby Aviation, which also has a presence in Marina on the old Fritzsche Army Airport on Fort Ord, is working in partnership with Toyota and Uber to design an electric, zero-emission, four-passenger (plus pilot) helicopter to whisk you to Los Angeles at 200 mph. They’re creating that future, in our own backyard.
There’s an old saying: If you don’t know where you’re going, any road will get you there.
So here’s an invitation for today: Look ahead and send us your future prediction for 2035, where you want us to go (or think we might end up). In 15 years, California will require all new vehicles sold to have zero emissions, potentially making the state an electric vehicle oasis. What else might define 2035? What will happen by then, what will be new and different?
In the Street Talk section that follows, there’s an easy place to answer all this. Send us your best and brightest idea for what lies ahead. No guarantees, but hopefully one day we will report back on what you’ve suggested. I cannot promise that, for as we all know, the future is unwritten.
Here’s wishing you a great day, and a happy New Year.
-Bradley Zeve, Founder & CEO, bradley@mcweekly.com
