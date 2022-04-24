Manzanitas are among the hardiest native species on the Central Coast—why did the ones I planted in my front yard die?

David Schmalz here, thinking about plants, and how lucky I am to have a home office in a Seaside backyard where I spend most of my days surrounded by them. Scrub jays hop around me constantly, and often stand atop the yard’s fence, pecking at acorns. Hummingbirds whir about, crows are always yapping, and butterflies are frequent visitors.

How we’ve come to live in our own homes and gardens over the last two years—as Covid upended global society, for a time—is a throughline in this week’s Home & Garden issue, which includes a wide variety of stories that, each in their own way, touch on our relationship with our living spaces in the year 2022.

My colleague Pam Marino has a story on the benefits of rewilding one’s yard, and Christopher Neely has one on houseplant whisperer Kimberly Mozal, who in 2020, started selling houseplants she grew at popups at her friend’s yoga studio. In December of last year she opened up a brick and mortar nursery in Monterey, Dirty Girl Plant. Co.

Tajha Chappellet-Lanier explores the future of the home office as many people are starting to come back to the office as Covid cases decline, and Celia Jiménez writes about plastic plants—for those who like to look at plants, but can’t trust themselves to care for them—and Agata Popęda has a story about how to make rental spaces feel like home.

I also have a story to tell, which is really more of a question: Why did the two pairs of manzanita species I planted in the front yard of the house I live in in Seaside die?

The exact year I planted them eludes me, but I’m guessing it was 2015 or 2016. I do know I bought them at a native plant sale at the MEarth garden at Carmel Middle School. (I also bought and planted a Fremontodendron, which is thriving.)

I moved out of the house in January 2018, and when I moved back in in July of last year, I found my two favorites—a varietal with sleek, rust-colored branches—had died and been excavated. The other two are also dying—half their leaves are burgundy.

I bought the plants and tended to them because my landlord is also a good friend, and because I love spending time around plants. I grew up gardening with my mom, and have probably spent at least 1,000 hours of my life with my fingers in the dirt. Which is partly why I was so shocked to see my manzanitas dead, or dying: How did what are arguably the hardiest native plants on the Central Coast succumb in my three-and-a-half-year absence?

For answers, I turned to the Drought Resistant Nursery in Monterey. Sales Associate Dana Goforth offered me a range of possibilities. One was overwatering, which I find highly improbable—the front yard of the house is rarely watered, which is largely why I chose to plant them there. Underwatering also seems off the table for me: On various hikes over the years, I’ve seen manzanitas thrive in far drier, harsher landscapes.

Gophers also seemed like a nonstarter, as that hasn’t historically been an issue in the yard, and just from experience with plants over the years, I feel confident saying that disease wasn’t a factor either.

That left one possibility: environmental contamination in the soil.

Goforth says that it wasn’t uncommon in years past—and it surely still happens today—for people to dump used car oil in their yards after changing their oil in their driveway. And of course, former residents could have dumped other household chemicals they wanted to conveniently dispose of.

On its face, that hypothesis checks out: When I first moved in in 2013, a stately live oak tree towered over the front yard. It was a gorgeous tree—it must have been decades old—but around 2014, it suddenly died, and was soon cut down and removed. The yard hasn’t been the same since.

To test the hypothesis, Goforth recommended I pick up a soil testing kit from Home Depot; I tried that, but they were out of stock, and I was advised to look online. In the online market, I became quickly confused: the prices ranged anywhere from around $30 to over $300, but aside from heavy metals, they all seemed aimed at reporting on nutrients—I’m interested in learning about contaminants.

So, questions remain. And assuming the hypothesis is correct, the most important one is: What can I do about it?

When I find out, I promise to report back.

