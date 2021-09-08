Celia Jiménez here, thinking about how much the Marina Equestrian Center will change if the Marina City Council follows the latest staff recommendation.
I first learned about this park, which is only two miles away from where I live, when I was investigating the conditions there and writing about the city's search to find a new vendor to run the center back in 2020.
The Marina Equestrian Center is a hidden gem and it shows vestiges of Marina’s military era: It’s home to the Station Veterinary Hospital from WWII, which has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 2014. My military knowledge is pretty slim, but I really enjoyed talking with Greg Krenzelok, a military historian, and hearing his enthusiasm for the place.
When Marina put out its request for proposals to run the Equestrian Center, the city set several goals: To keep the center as a public park; increase visitors to the area including nearby recreational trails; diversify the use of the facilities; increase revenue to improve the park.
The city has also stated that it must end long-term horse boarding at the Equestrian Center (short-term is ok) because National Park Service regulations state that the area is for public and recreational use only. This assertion is getting pushback about its accuracy—Pat Grant, a horse owner, says he has an email from NPS Regional Program Manager David Siegenthaler (dated May 11, 2021) that says “NPS did not mandate a 4-month cut off period for horse boarding.” “I am working to have the new concessionaire approval contingent on amending the agreement with them to continue with some long-term boarding,” Grant says via email.
All of this brings us to Aug. 31, when the council spent over five hours discussing the future of the park. The city received three proposals. One from current operator the Marina Equestrian Association, one from Fort Ord Equine Foundation and a third from Chaparral Country Corporation, Inc., an outside vendor based in Woodside. A staff recommendation states that Chaparral Country Corporation, Inc. is the most qualified to run the MEC—but the city council has not made a decision yet.
All proposals include recreational activities such as horse riding, educational programs, horse boarding and a museum. Chaparral Country Corporation’s proposal is the most solid one—they would plan to hire at least 15 people to run the center (which is nearly 15-acres in size), including a general manager, counselors, night security, trail guides and so on.
The MEA and Fort Ord Equine Foundation proposals say they will partner with local organizations to provide and expand their recreational services. In both, the MEC would be a center for emergency animal evacuation. Fort Ord Equine Foundation would create a living museum where visitors could interact with animals and learn about anatomy and veterinary science.
MEA is a volunteer-based nonprofit that has been managing the Equestrian Center for more than 25 years. Under MEA the year-round horse boarding at the MEC has been the cheapest in the county, which has allowed middle class enthusiasts to own a horse and practice horsemanship. During emergencies, MEA has helped SPCA Monterey to house animals evacuated during fires and floods. The potential end of this affordable, long-term option has been controversial. In the past year, however, MEA faced accusations of neglect and has been on a month-to-month lease since 2005.
Fort Ord Equine Foundation is also a nonprofit organization and its president is Karen Hassan, a horse surgeon who has had her horses boarded at the Equestrian Center. Hassan has been outspoken about conditions at the center. One of the reasons she started the foundation and responded to the RFP is to help the place reach its full potential.
Many people have voiced their opinion for or against the staff recommendation. Horse owners who currently have an affordable place to board their horses worry about the future. They also wonder if the lack of long-term boarding will make horse riding less accessible for the middle class. The city council will hear the community and make the decision based on the best interest of the city’s residents and the center itself. I think it could become a landmark—not only for Marina but for the county.
If you want to give your input on the Marina Equestrian Center’s future, it isn’t too late. The city council will continue to discuss it in today’s meeting at 6:30pm.
